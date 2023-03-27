The Spotswood Garden Club met at the home of Alice Julias for its March meeting. The members were entertained and informed about the nature of bees from beekeeper Watt Bradshaw. He reminded us that not only are bees good for the flora and fauna, but 35% of the food we eat is dependent upon pollinators.
A tribute was read in memory of Nan Bowman, a long-time member. Nan was a talented artist and used her talents in flower arranging. She organized demonstrations for monthly arrangements for several years.
Conservation Co-Chair Pat Harkins thanked the members who attended the planting of redbuds at Lacey Springs Elementary. The trees were provided by Pilgrims. Some members will be helping with Ag Day at Lacey Springs. The Garden Club of Virginia is planning a Conservation Forum in Lynchburg on October 3. The topic is “All About Eco Landscaping”.
Three members cleaned out the area around the flag at Rocktown Museum in Dayton.
Another workday is planned in March.
Plans are progressing for Historic Garden Week, April 15-22. The Spotswood Garden Tour is Wednesday, April 19, featuring homes in the Old Town area of Harrisonburg. Tickets can be purchased on line or at Zolas in the Dayton Farmers Market.
The Artistic arrangement for March was Casual Contemporary, Sandra Hodge received a Blue, Abby Chick a Red and Mary Kaye Slonaker a Yellow.
The Horticulture Highlight given by Mary Stickley-Godinez was information about spring bulbs that are not daffodils.
The April meeting will be held at the Elks Club.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution joined with 123 other Virginia State Chapters for their 127th annual State Conference March 16-19 held in Richmond with State Regent Laurie Parker Nesbitt presiding. Massanutton was proud to have seven chapter members represented; Regent Carol Parker, Vice Regent Carolyn Frank, Heather Keens, Honorary Regents Penny Cummiskey, Linda Dinsmore, Eleanor Price and Judy von Seldeneck. Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey also serves as Virginia State Corresponding Secretary.
The conference started with a welcome reception and Cameo Club meeting on the first evening. Friday morning ladies began with club breakfast groups and led into workshops. Luncheons were available for State Regent’s Project or State Officers Club and followed with Chorus and Debutante rehearsals and Pages meeting. The annual Memorial Program was held and honored all Virginia Daughters that passed away in 2022 that included Massanutton members Dorothy Peterson and Janet Sonifrank. Opening night introduced the Children of the American Revolution debutantes that aged out and became Daughters. Saturday was busy with business sessions that included voting on bylaw changes and reports from all State Officers and State Committee Chairs. The Awards luncheon recognized chapters and individuals for achievements completed during 2022. The evening dinner was to honor all chapter Regents and program speaker was Honorary State Regent Patricia Hatfield that also served as Vice President General and Librarian General. The conference ended with the 9 District Directors hosting a breakfast and reporting for their districts. An invitation was given for the next State Conference that will be held in Williamsburg next March. Benediction was given and the meeting adjourned.
Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR is also hosting a genealogy workshop at the Rocktown Historical Society in Dayton on Friday 25 March and annual Memorial Day ceremony at the JMU Memorial Wall on Memorial Day at 10am. For more information: Carol Parker 480-862-0905.
Northeast Neighborhood Association President Karen Thomas presents NENA’s Citizenship Award to Mr. Robert Blakey during the NAACP meeting on March 19, 2023
Greenvale Garden Club met On Feb. 21 at the home of member Sabrina Alumbaugh. The meeting was opened with a reading of the Collect. President Liz Lawson then announced an upcoming district meeting later this month. She also informed the members of Historic Garden week in April, and the NGC Convention in May at the Greenbrier. She then passed around a thank you card from the West Rockingham Food Bank for the rose table arrangements, the club donated them in February. The care committee also sent a card to previous member Lee Jackson. The meeting was closed with a reading Conservation Pledge. The club then enjoyed dinner and dessert together, provided by Mary Etta Cornett and Sabrina Alumbaugh. Afterwards member Linda Wine presented on annual flowering vines. She provided information on six particular vines that will be available at Woodland Plants during the April meeting. She also showed examples of seed scarification and seed stratification for those of us who plan to plant seeds. The next meeting will be the Annual Spring Banquet.
Weyers Cave Ruritan Club hosted Chris Runion, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 25th District. Runion provided an enlightening program on how the Assembly navigates the business of law-making at the March meeting. Much of the work goes on before the three-month session begins. Runion stressed the value of proactive conversations with fellow house members and constituents. Good communication leads to bills that may be taken up by the assembly. After the hour-long presentation Runion continued the conversation with club members.
The Weyers Cave Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. New members are welcome! Contact weyerscaveruritanclubsocialmedia@yahoo.com
