The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met 9 March in the meeting room of Eagle Carpet.
Regent Penny Cummiskey presided over the meeting that was opened with welcome. The Ritual was led by Honorary Regent and District VI Chaplain elect Linda Dinsmore, Pledge of Allegiance by Recording Secretary Karen Craun, Americans Creed by Treasurer Norma Sheap, the Preamble by Registrar Agnes Donnelly and our National Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Prospective member and Navy veteran Becca Whitfield was introduced to the chapter and shared a moment with the members. Honorary Regent von Seldeneck introduced Virginia State DAR School Chair, Adele Morris who then gave a power point program on the DAR Schools.
President General's Message Chair Sallie Strickler read the President General's message and the National Defense minute was given by Regent Cummiskey on "When Dogs Went to War", recognizing 13 March as National K9 Veterans Day.
A Memorial for Patriot Ancestor Private Consider Law was given, ancestor of Adele Morris.
Juanita Brady won the monthly magazine subscription give away and chapter birthdays were acknowledged. Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore was recognized for her 20 year membership anniversary and presented with a 20 year pin from Honorary Regent Eleanor Price.
Reports were given that included: Treasurer's report, minutes, Conservation, Constitution Week, Insignia and Vietnam Veterans. State Regent project pins, earrings, bracelets and charms were given out to all members to enjoy for the rest of the administration.
Ballot voting took place and the new slate of officers for the Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR will be installed at the May meeting and will serve for a three year term. Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore and Leann Cloud served as tellers.
Brenda Robey was officially inducted into the chapter membership by Regent Cummiskey. Mrs. Robey's patriot ancestor was James Mundle from Pennsylvania and gave patriotic service.
The meeting closed with benediction.
