The Northeast Neighborhood Association will host a public meeting on April 21, 2022 at 6pm at the Lucy Simms Center on 620 Simms Ave. Everett Brubaker will be the guest speaker. Mr. Brubaker will bring important new information about the partnership between Harrisonburg Electric Commission and Community Housing Partners to provide no cost weatherization services for income-qualifying households to help lower utility bills. All are welcome!
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa, a sorority for outstanding women educators, recently installed a new member. Christy Barb, a Special Education teacher at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, was installed at a recent meeting.
Jamie Armentrout and Aimee Miller are currently co-presidents of Alpha Omicron and have served for two years.
They as well as several other members conducted the installation ceremony. With the pandemic limiting the number of in-person meetings over the last two years, the chapter was excited to receive a new member at an in-person meeting!
The Virginia State Conference of the American Association of University Women met at Hotel Madison on March 26, 2022. Bob Bersson & Friends provided music for the Welcoming Reception on Friday night. They listened to inspiring speakers on AAUW mission-related topics that support the theme of Going the Distance for Women and Girls. Over 100 members from AAUW Branches from all over the Commonwealth attended. President Jonathan Alger welcomed the attendees on behalf of JMU. The Keynote Address was given by Professor Kimberly Jenkins Robinson of the Virginia School of Law. She is a professor at both the School of Education and Human Development and the Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy at the University of Virginia. This talk highlighted where progress has been made for women in higher education and emphasized the need for new movements and law and policy reforms that tackle enduring inequities. Other speakers included talks about the restorative justice program for women at the Gemeinschaft Home in Harrisonburg; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Practices at JMU and Within the Virginia Community College System; Models of AAUW and C/U Partnerships; A Perspective of Early African American Education in the Shenandoah Valley and the Example of Lucy F. Simms; and the Changing Nature of Virginia Politics: Reviewing the Pivotal 2021 Election and the Legacy of Virginia’s First Madam Speaker. The conclusion of the program provided an opportunity for the four state districts to convene and elect representatives to the State Board for 2022-2024. The Harrisonburg Branch attended a brunch and talk by Chris Bolgiano on April 2, 2022. The topic was “Forest Preservation.” The next meeting will be Monday, May 9, 2022, from 4pm to 5:30pm at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse, 491 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg. The speaker will be Candy Phillips, Executive Director of First Step, speaking on the “First Step” Crisis Intervention Center. This event is open to nonmembers. For more information on AAUW, including programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
The board of NARFE Chapter 0164 invites all renewing and eligible prospective members to an in-person indoor gathering on Wednesday, 20 April, at Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. Registration 11:30a.m., 12noon business meeting. Come re-connect after our 2+ years in-person hiatus! Reduced buffet fee with required reservations by 16 April to mgroppel@gmail.com or 202-316-5127.
