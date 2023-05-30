Thursday, June 1, noon: Interfaith Association luncheon meeting at the synagogue Beth-El (830 Old Furnace Rd, Harrisonburg). Rabbi Jeffrey Kurtz-Lendner will be introducing us to Beth-El. Here is a good chance to have lunch in the synagogue and gain a greater sense of our Jewish neighbors. The meal will be catered by Mr. J’s Bagels — a Jewish style lunch with bagels, cream cheese, and various salads (egg salad, tuna salad, etc.), with a free-will offering. If you have not been a regular attender, let IFA President Bill Faw know that you plan to attend (bfaw@outlook.com) by noon on Tuesday, May 29.
The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa meeting was held on May 11 at the home of Julie Aittama. A delicious meal was provided by the hostess and a dessert bar provided by the state leadership committee. Alpha Kappa chapter won a dessert bar in a district-wide random drawing. Members of the Leadership Committee present were: Dana Meriwether, Karen Miller, Debbie Carter, Carol Valentine, Pat Crawford, Sally Miller, Nancy Coggeshall, and Rosamund Vaughan.
Becky Pierce read a "Letter of Gratitude" by Rebecca Peterson, the 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Jenny Schlabach announced the winner of the $750 scholarship to a high school senior that is planning on majoring in education. The members of the committee were Jenny, Jennifer Wright, and Cathy Hunter.
The summer retreat with Mountainview District will be June 15 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Rt. 340, near Luray. It will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and pastries. All are encouraged to attend.
Alpha Kappa's summer planning meeting will be June 21 at 2 p.m. at the Lavender Farm. Members are encouraged to bring ideas for the '23-'24 meetings. The winners of the Nancy Swisher Scholarship were Twilla Lambert, Jenny Schlabach, and Julie Aittama.
The Leadership committee held a quick raffle for door prizes, those winning were Julie Aittama, Jennifer Wright, Twilla Lambert, and Teresa Jackson.
After the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa" the meeting was adjourned so members could complete work on favors for the tea on May 20.
The Rotary Club of Harrisonburg awarded $16,000 in scholarships to nine graduating seniors at the May 22 Scholarship Award Luncheon. The scholarships are awarded annually to one student from each of the local high schools who best exemplify the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self”. The Club has awarded $358,000 in scholarships, since the program began in 1992. The nine students selected this year performed over 8,000 combined hours of service at their schools and within their communities during their four years in high school.
The following students were awarded scholarships to pursue their academic aspirations:
Broadway High School — Makenna Campbell and Laura Rao
Eastern Mennonite High School — Norah Godshall
East Rockingham High School — Ashlyn Herring
Harrisonburg High School — Lada Dmytriyeva
Massanutten Technical Center — Chloe Stone
Spotswood High School — Caroline Shoop
Turner Ashby High School — Olivia Fulk and Camerson Smith
All recipients receive a scholarship of at least $1,000. Makenna Campbell was selected as the top recipient, with a $5,000 scholarship award.
For additional information, contact Sue Totty, Scholarship Co-chair at 540-478-3073 or svtotty@gmail.com.
Members of Spotswood Garden Club visited Birdsong Pleasure Garden for its May meeting. Birdsong Pleasure Garden is a private botanical garden located near Luray, Virginia. It features multiple landscaped areas incorporating a variety of textures, vistas and colors. Members enjoyed the unique water features, plus the use of native plants.
After visiting the garden, members gathered at a local restaurant for lunch.
The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association has awarded a $1000 scholarshoip to a future teacher, Heather Hall, who recently graduated from Mountain View High School. Heather plans to attend Laurel Ridge Community College, and then transfer to a four year college. She will study Early Childhood Education. Heather has worked at a daycare after school in addition to her activities while a senior in high school.
Heather says "my main goal in life is to make a positive difference in as many children's lives as I can. Teaching young children is the job I have passion for. When teaching, I believe every child is different, therefore a successful teacher needs to have different ways to teach so that each child can learn."
Ashley Painter, a teacher at MVHS, gave Heather a glowing recommendation. She notes that Heather is "an incredibly hard worker, a leader in her classroom, and her peers look up to her as a role model." Heather will be the first in her family to attend college.
Photo: JoAnn Racey, President of SCRTA, presents the scholarship to Heather Hall at the SCRTA spring dinner meeting at Peter Muhlenberg Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.