The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person and via Zoom on Monday, April 11, with President Evelyn Combs presiding. A vote was taken to dispense with any business for this meeting as we were going to celebrate a very special milestone in the history of our Club’s membership.
All but one of our members arrived early to surprise our Pilot Sister, Bobbi Hottinger, who arrived a little later. This enabled us to honor Bobbi as we were celebrating her 50 year anniversary of being a member of Pilot International and the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg. Bobbi was presented a beautifully framed 50 year certificate, a letter of commendation from Pilot International President Collette Cross, her 50 year Pilot pin and a bouquet of yellow roses.
Bobbi’s husband, 3 sons and many other family members joined us to celebrate this momentous occasion. There were many stories told and memories shared of Bobbi’s 50 years as a Pilot.
It was noted that at the Virginia District Convention earlier this month two other Pilots were also recognized as 50 year members, Pam Bell, Past Virginia District Governor and Dot Franklin, Past Virginia District Governor and Past President of Pilot International.
We enjoyed an evening of celebration sharing a lovely cake and refreshments. Bobbi shared with us a reminder that life is short and we should: “Buy the Shoes, Wear the Lipstick and Drink the Champagne”! She shared this in memory and honor of our dear Pilot “Lil Audrey”.
Our next meeting will be in person and via Zoom on Monday, May 9, at 6:30 PM at the VA Co-op Extension Office. For information about Pilot please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or the Pilot International website.
The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held our meeting at Sunnyside retirement community. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and the opening ritual was repeated. Roll was called with 10 present. The April minutes were read and approved. Standing committees gave their reports. Chapter is getting ready to celebrate Founders Day on April 30.
Our cultural program was provided by June Barton. She discussed her hobby, counted cross stitch. Explaining the history, materials and showed both completed and in process works. She also demonstrated how you can now take a photo and convert to a pattern and have your own unique piece of work. Cross stitch is like painting with a needle and thread.
Meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah.
The Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution met Apr 1 9 at the Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President Wes Dove. In attendance were 2 1 members and 5 guests.
The invocation was given by Chaplain Bill Blessing. The was no treasurer ’s report as the treasurer was unable to attend. Minutes from the March meeting were passed as written. Tom Pettit reported that there are still no in person Naturalization Ceremonies taking place, and as soon as they start up again, we will be informed Kirk Sheap reported that a Flag Certificate was presented to Harrisonburg Fire Department, Station #3 Wes Dove reported that three Veteran Certificates has been presented since the March meeting. Compatriots Clarence Allen, Matthew Atkins, Randy Atkins, Jonathan Comer, and Brian Phelps received Ancestor Supplemental Certificates. Randy Atkins re capped the mulita chapter meeting held at Graves Mountain Lodge on April 9 th Compatriots Randy Atkins, David Carpenter, Wes Dove, Kirk Sheap, and Gregory Speck attended the meeting. Next year’s event will be held on April 15 with our chapter as the host. DAR member Norma Sheap gave a report of the 125 th Anniversary Luncheon held on April 13 at Spotswood Country Club. Compatriots Randy Atkins, Bill Blessing, and Kirk Sheap attended the event.
David Carpenter announced that our chapter had sponsored the SAR Middle School Brochure Contest. Both Thomas Harrison and Skyline Middle Schools had entries in the contest. Results will be presented at the respective schools during upcoming award ceremonies. Ros Poplar offered an overview of the veteran recognition program of the SAR.
Dr. Phillip Stone gave a pre sentation on the Lincoln family, homestead, and cem etery and the many relatives to President Abraham Lincoln. Our chapter has been invited to participate with the Massanutton DAR for the annual Memorial Day observance. We will be presenting ROTC and JROTC medals at upcoming events in May. The Fort Harrison Chapter will be sponsoring a Flag Day event on June 14 th More plans will be announced at the May meeting.
The next meeting of the Fort Harrison Chapter will be held May 17 at the Wood Grill Buffet in Harrisonburg. Being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.