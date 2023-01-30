The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with President Anita Burner presiding. The invocation was given by Nancy Thomas. A patriotic message was given by Beverly Miller, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
Our Leadership Chair, Pam Bell, presented a program about our hesitancy in taking a leadership role for fear of failure. Pam shared that growth doesn’t happen if you don’t listen to others and believe in yourself. We can do more than we think we can, be positive and be brave.
President Elect Kathy Clancey reported that we received the check from Pilot International for our matching grant to purchase the four mechanical animals for use in the memory care units at VMRC Crestwood Assisted Living Facility and Brookdale Assisted Living Facility. A pair of animals (one dog and one cat) were delivered to each location on Jan. 11. These animals resemble a pet with movement and sound to bring calm and enjoyment to those experiencing memory loss.
Secretary Bobbi Hottinger acknowledged the article in the DN-R covering the “Pick Me Up” goodie bags delivered to the Sentara RMH Imaging departments and the thank you notes we received from the recipients. A sincere thank you was given to Kathy Clancey for spearheading the project and the media coverage.
Our next event will be the annual Valentine Canteen at the Harrisonburg Recreation Center on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. Pilots will provide decorations and special refreshments for this Valentine celebration.
We were reminded that we can apply for the Shenandoah Valley Electric “Operation Round Up” grant and will be submitting the paperwork to enable us to purchase additional mechanical animals for other memory care facilities in the community.
Our next meeting will be Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. For information about Pilot International please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or Pilot International website.
The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women attended an interesting talk on Saturday, Jan. 14, when Dr. Benjamin Albers spoke on "The American Militia Movement: Guerrillas in our Midst.” The next meeting will be on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 10 a.m., where Karen Thomas will give a talk on “Remembering the African American Community of Newtown.” Karen Thomas is the Director of the Northeast Neighborhood Association. The meeting will be in Maple Terrace, Shenandoah Room at 210 Virginia Avenue, Bridgewater, VA 22812. Guests are welcome. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
Rockingham Ruritans Zone 2 Gov. James Shiflet opened meeting before Meal James lead the invocation. The secretary report gave no updates. According to the treasurer's report, current accounts switched to Truist Bank and online banking was set up.
The clubs in attendance were Bridgwater, Clover Hill, Montezuma, Mount Crawford and West Rockingham.
The Briery Branch Club gave no update.
The Bridgewater Ruritans Club added eight new members at the end of last year. It is doing Valentine's Day baskets and crafts. The club is working with Pence Middle School Ruriteens. The club is continuing to serve and give back to community with new slate of officers and considering a number of fundraising ideas.
The Clover Hill Ruritans reported total club membership was 46. It gave donations to the Salvation Army, West Rockingham Food Pantry and the Yellow Door foundation. It sponsored the fifth annual Christmas tree lighting at Buck Bowman Park and sponsored Santa for the event. It gave gift cards to needy families during the holidays and delivered 31 fruit trays to people who had difficulty leaving their houses. All new club officers were installed, members of the club reported.
The Montezuma Ruritans have scheduled chicken barbecue meals, with work to its pit being done. The club helped with an appreciation meal for Rockingham County Fair volunteers.
The Mount Crawford Ruritans reported a new slate of officers and recognized birthdays of club members. Community service cards to help track community service hours. Help with getting Turner Ashby High School Ruriteen organization started again. Sponsors etc.
West Rockingham: New club officers installed. Training completed. 2023 operation budget finalized. Chicken BBQ’s. Firewood cutting/delivery. Bell ringing Salvation army. Helped with West Rockingham Food Pantry. Recognized Ruritan of the year- Joe Hiner. Upcoming events: Feb 18th chicken BBQ TA Baseball. March 18th Vietnam Veterans. Pork Butt sale dates TBD>
New Business:
Meeting dates set. March 15, May 17, Sept. 20 and Nov. 15.
Banquet date set Oct 18 to be held at Mt Crawford Ruritan Park.
National Convention this weekend. Rick Keyton to report back.
First Quarter Dues: Remind clubs $48 per year to National. Zone/Dist dues $1.00 per active member.
Dictionary discussion: All clubs in favor of continuing this with local elementary schools.
Continuing with spelling bee.
Disctrict convention advertising discussion: Ideas of different methods of advertising vs the books. Selling ad’s etc. Social media or other venues to advertise. Banners could also be a possibility.
Meeting was ended with Pledge.
Fort Harrison Chapter Sons of the American Revolution
Meeting Minutes: Jan. 17, 2023. Meeting was held at the Wood Grill Buffet, Harrisonburg.
Meeting was called to order by President Wes Dove.
In attendance were 20 Compatriots and four guests.
The Treasurer Report was provided by President Dove as Compatriot Jonathan Comer, Treasurer, was unable to attend. The current chapter balance was not disclosed.
The minutes from the December meeting were approved as written.
Announcements/Committee Reports
1. Naturalization Ceremonies: Tom Pettit said that he had no news of in-person Naturalization Ceremonies taking place, but as soon as they start up again, we will be informed.
2. Flag Recognition: Compatriot Chaz Haywood said that he many flags at American Legion Post 627 and that he was still collecting.
Veterans Recognition: STARK points are earned by recognizing and supporting Veterans.
3. Membership: President Dove reported there was one new member inducted and one member waiting to be inducted.
4. Eagle Scout: President Dove reported on behalf of Matt Phillippi, Phillip Lockley was the scout who won the Chapter Scouting Award.
5. STARK Report: First Vice-President Ros Poplar reported that the chapter accumulated 2494 STARK Points in 2022. He also explained additional ways Chapter members could participate.
6. Member Clicks: David Carpenter reported that the Member Clicks Website was functional and encouraged all members to log on.
7. Special Guest: VASSAR 1st Vice President Ernie Coggins was in attendance and swore in the 2023 Chapter Officers.
Program
VASSAR 1st Vice President spoke on his view of VASSAR and items that he wanted to spotlight during his term.
o Increase membership to the 2500-member level.
o Continue expanding the new website and to increase it function ability.
o Facilitate between DAR and C.A.R. Chapters to improve working relationships.
o Each chapter to have a connection with a C.A.R. Chapter. This will mean starting some chapters.
o Ensure compliance with NSSAR’S Child Protection requirements.
o Revise the four VASSAR Handbooks
Closing Announcements
The Fort Harrison Chapter will hold the next meeting February 21, 2023, at the Woodfire Grill Harrisonburg,
VA.
Being no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
