Chapter 164 of The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will gather on Wednesday, 16 November, at Wood Grill Buffet, 1711 Reservoir St, Harrisonburg, 11AM-1PM. Registration and lunch first (Senior fee paid at departure) followed by business meeting at 12noon. A rep from the Virginia Programs for Aging Services (VPAS) will present to us about their available classes, activities, and volunteer opportunities. Prospective members welcome.
The Virginia Alpha Kappa chapter meeting of Alpha Delta Kappa was called to order on October 13, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. by co-presidents Sherri Chapman and Vickie McAlister. The meeting was held at Thomas Harrison Middle School. There were 11 members present: Deb Bontz, Sherri Chapman, Beeper Coffman, Cathy Hunter, Teresa Jackson, Sandy Kauffman, Twilla Lambert, Vickie McAlister, Deb Mongold, and Jennifer Wright. Our guests were Sheri Smucker, Cherie Roadcap, Deb Kiracofe, Kate Weaver, Heather Kimberlain, Lynette Nussbaum - all from Thomas Harrison Middle School, and Bonnie Eye.
A delicious meal was provided by Beeper Coffman and Becky Pierce.
Twilla Lambert, fraternity education chairman, asked members to answer questions about Alpha Delta Kappa. Deb Mongold, treasurer, gave a monthly report. Dues need to be paid as soon as possible.
The chapter again will have a Christmas dinner at the home of Janet Shanks. Reservations will be taken at the November meeting
Following the business meeting a fun time was had playing various games.
Sandy Kauffman, membership chairman, was thanked for encouraging our guests to come to the meeting.
Our next meeting will be held on November 10, 2022 at Wilbur Pence Middle School, 5:30 p.m.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, October 19, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm with 20 members and guests in attendance. The club’s program this month was a presentation on fire safety by Rockingham County Fire and Rescue Chief Jeremy Holloway. Chief Holloway shared information on making your home a safer place against accidents and fires. Chief Holloway also shared the upcoming improvements of the local stations and equipment.
Other business included the installation of two new members, Debbie Grimm and Jeremy Holloway. The club elected new officers for 2023. They are David Grimm, President, Paula Frazier, Vice President, Dee Black, Secretary, and Rick Keyton, Treasurer. Directors are Rebecca Holloway, Jane Keyton, and Kathy Burke. Reports were made by Treasurer Rick Keyton on the productive fundraisers of the past month. And Bobby Good reported that there will be a highway cleanup planned for October 20th.
President David Grimm reported that he planned to lead our delegation to both the Rockingham District Convention on November 5th, and the Ruritan National Convention in January in Kingsport, TN.
The meeting ended with Bobby Good, Chairman of the Environment Committee, leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
The Harrisonburg Branch of The American Association of University Women listened to a talk by Beau Dickenson, Social Studies Supervisor of the Rockingham County Public Schools, on “Issues Facing School Boards.” The next event is a casual lunch at Braithwaite Studio & Cafe in Dayton on Wednesday, November 16, 11:30-1:00, when Lorie Merrow will give an informal talk on “Valley Village.” Please rsvp to mary.perramond@gmail.com. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
Bridgewater VFW Auxiliary Post 8644 held its monthly meeting on September 21, 2022, at the Post Home at 7:30 pm with 9 members present. After prayer and pledge to the flag, President Weekley called the meeting to order.
Minutes of the previous meeting were read by Secretary Black and the Treasurer's report was given by Treasurer Grady. According to the Treasurer's report all donations had been made as voted on and approved in the August meeting.
President Weekley announced that the Auxiliary had received their plaque for the year 2021/2022 reaching the 100 plus 1 membership goal. She also announced that three members from the Auxiliary had attended the POW/MIA Ceremony held in Harrisonburg at Memorial Hall on September 16, 2022. It was a very moving and beautiful service.
President Weekley told the members that VFW Department President Jenning's Special Project is Paws 4 Our Vets and did we want to make a donation to his special project. A motion was made, seconded and approved to send a donation for the project. She then told the members that we would be distributing Buddy Poppies on November 10, 11 and 12 in front of Bridgewater Foods Grocery Store. Several of the members volunteered for each day. The members signed several Halloween and Veteran's Day cards to be sent to our Veterans.
There being no further business to come before the meeting, after prayer President Weekley adjourned the same. Next meeting will be held on Wednesday October 19, 2022, at 1:00 at the Post Home.
Bridgewater VFW Auxiliary Post 8644 held its monthly meet on October 19, 2022, at the Post Home at 1:00 p.m. with 8 members in attendance. After prayer and the pledge to the flag President Weekley called the meeting to order.
Old Business - Buddy Poppy day was brought up again to be held on November 10, 11 and 12. President Weekley went over the list of volunteers to be sure the times for those days were covered. It looks good that we have it covered as needed.
President Weekley then mentioned about the Wreaths Across America project and wanted to know if the members would like to buy a few. She said we had bought 6 last year but only 5 were used. A motion was made to buy 5 making a total of 6, seconded and approved to buy 5. Secretary Black said she would buy and donate 2 more wreaths for the project so there will be a total of 8 wreaths to be laid at Veteran's graves. There were two more motions made, seconded and approved to send donations to Martinsburg VA Medical Center for canteen books and a donation to the National VFW Veterans and Family Support for Unmet Needs program.
We will be signing Thanksgiving cards to be mailed out to our veterans after the meeting.
President Weekley told us that we have 18 boxes of items donated by Victory Fellowship Church we need to finish up and get ready for mailing to our troops overseas. The members agreed to meet on Wednesday at the Post Home October 26, 2022, at 1:00.
President Weekley then told the members that our Department President Fred Jennings was going to have hip replacement on November 8. Get Well cards would be greatly appreciated.
DON'T FORGET TO VOTE NOVEMBER 8, 2022!!
There being no further business to come before the meeting President Weekley adjourned the same. Next meeting will be held on Wednesday November 16, 2022, beginning at 1:00. Bring your lunch. All members are welcome and we would love to have you join us. The more active members we have the more active our Auxiliary can be for our Veterans who have given and continue to give so much for all the freedoms we enjoy. Please join us!
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution had three Honorary Chapter Regents represented in Yorktown 18-19 October for the history Yorktown Day Celebration commemorating the 241st Anniversary of the Victory at Yorktown.
The Yorktown Day Association started off the festivities with an Appreciation Dinner at the American Revolution Museum at Yorktown. DAR Virginia State Registrar Susan Dewing gave welcome, State Regent Laurie P. Nesbitt led the Pledge of Allegiance and the invocation was given by Rev. Seldon Walker of the Grace Episcopal Church in Yorktown. Virginia Sebastian Storage, First Vice President General, National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution brought greetings. Julien P. Icher, President and Founder of The Lafayette Trail was the guest speaker. The celebrations continued the following day with a wreath laying ceremony at the French Cemetery, also at the grave of Governor Thomas Nelson, Jr. and the French Memorial. The annual parade down main street included DAR members in attendance supporting the hosting Comte de Grasse Chapter, NSDAR with Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR member Honorary Regent Eleanor Price carrying their chapter flag.
Hundreds of people lined the street waving American flags and cheering all of the organizations represented in the parade. The parade ended at the Monument to Alliance and Victory as the commemoration continued. The musical procession was by the Fifes and Drums of York Town and the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Band. Invocation was given by Rev Kenneth Waclo, USCG Auxiliary, the National Anthems of the Republic of France and the United States of America was sung by Vivianne Bugno. The Keynote address was given by historian and author Dr. Robert A. Selig and greetings from Ms. Jerri Marr, Superintendent of Colonial National Historical Park; U.S. Department of the Interior. A presentation of the Memorial Wreath was given by Virginia Sebastian Storage and the program was closed with prayer and Taps. The Honorary Regents represented from Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR were: Penny Cummiskey, Linda Dinsmore and Eleanor Price.
