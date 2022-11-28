The Rocktown Camera Club will meet November 28 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg.
Club member Jim Medley will speak on the subject of astrophotography. He has fantastic and extraordinary photos of the stars and galaxies. He'll also demonstrate his telescope/camera setup used to capture the stars. The November Monthly Challenge is “emotion."
Club meetings are open to new, amateur, and professional photographers. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com for additional club information. Please note that there will be no monthly meeting in December but the January Monthly Challenge will be “vibrant colors."
Correction to Zone 2 Meeting held on November 16th. At the Thomas House Restaurant, Zone Governor Rick Keyton gave the School
Dictionaries & Thesaurus books to Bridgewater ,Mount Crawford, Clover Hill and West Rockingham Ruritan Clubs.To deliver to the Pleasant Valley Elementary School , John Wayland Elementary , Ottobine Elementary and the Mt View Elementary Schools.
