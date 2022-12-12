The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women attended a holiday tea on Saturday, December 3, 2022, where Ramona Sanders gave a talk on the Living Wage Campaign in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. The morning wrapped up with singing holiday songs around the piano. The next event will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 to 12, when Dr. Benjamin Albers will give a talk on “The American Militia Movement: Guerrillas in our Midst,” at Hartman Hall of JMU, 421 Bluestone Dr., Harrisonburg. Park in the unmarked spaces in P lot. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net.
Greenvale Garden Club met on Nov. 15 at the home of member Janet Thompson. The club enjoyed a presentation given by Cathy Comer about flowers. She informed us about types of plant varieties, zonal geraniums, and how plant tissue is used for propagation. She showed the members slides about the types of seeds you can purchase, coated, multi-pelleted, clipped, cleaned, detailed, refined, or rubbed. She then proceeded with how each seed should be germinated from bottom soil heat to water soaking. She taught the club about vernalization and transpiration, then determinate and indeterminate plants. Afterwards the club enjoyed refreshments provided by the hostess, Janet Thompson, along with Carole Stilwell. President Susan Deputy then presented a slideshow of the member’s container plantings from this past year. She then called to order a business meeting with a reading of the collect. She shared a kind thank you card from Massanutten Regional Library in regards to the pumpkins donated in October. Linda Wine and Mary Etta Cornett reported that Swoope Road has been cleaned of all litter. The project committee reported that daffodils have been planted at Carolyn Westel’s gravesite. Daffodils were chosen since it is the official flower of the club. The meeting was closed with a reading of the collect.
