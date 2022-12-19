The Massanutten Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Woodbine Cemetery on Dec. 17 to support the annual Wreaths Across America program. This was the second year for the chapter to participate in the National program. The event opened with Honorary Regent Eleanor Price giving welcome, Massanutten Chaplain Kathy Hilbert gave an invocation. Volunteers helping to support the Massanutten Chapter NSDAR included the 4-H Rocking Shots that presented the Colors. Pledge of Allegiance was led by Cesi Myers and the National Anthem by 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank. Eight wreaths representing the seven branches of the service and one for POW/MIA were played during a moving ceremony to start the ceremony. Those laying wreaths were: Merrill Parker for the United States Army, Rob Miller for the United States Marine Corps, chapter member and Veteran Becca Whitfield for the United States Navy, Bill Conlin for the United States Air Force, Bob Dinsmore for the U.S. Space Command, Dr. Mike Cummiskey for the United States Coast Guard, chapter member Heather Keens for the United States Merchant Marines and 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank for the POW/MIA. Honorary Regent Eleanor Price gave a brief story of the National Wreaths of America and introduced speaker, Penny Imeson, Executive Director of the Rocktown Historical Society. Benediction followed and a recording of taps was played. Prior to the start of the program, supporters, sponsors and volunteers from the community placed 288 wreaths throughout the cemetery on Veterans graves. Thanks to many volunteers from Girl Scout troops 652, 710, 1070, 592, 1336, 713, 111, 2056, Cub Scouts, parents and leaders. Chapter Committee members that worked to organize the large event; Regent Carol Parker, Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, Becca Whitfield and Susan Plank. To help sponsor wreaths for the program that will continue each year; contact Eleanor Price at eleap@msn.com or 540-433-0539. The National event is held Dec. 17 each year at noon at cemeteries that are registered to participate.
The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met recently at the Edinburg Mill. Dan Harshman, mayor of Edinburg, presented a program on the Mill and how it was saved and restored. Members toured the Shenandoah Valley Cultural Heritage Museum at the Mill and then enjoyed dinner at the Edinburg Mill Restaurant restaurant. Alpha Omicron adopted several families for the holidays, and created a gift card tree to raffle off for the scholarship fund. A scholarship will be given to at least one high school senior who plans to become a teacher in 2023.
Spotswood Garden Club held its annual Christmas Auction and Luncheon at the Spotswood Country Club on Friday, Dec. 9th with over 100 members and their guests in attendance. The centerpieces were designed with orchids from Art Chadwick of Chadwick & Son Orchids in Powhatan and gave an elegant look to the room. Mr. Chadwick had been the presenter at our Club’s meeting in November. Vern Michaels returned as our auctioneer and kept the bids moving while entertaining his audience. The event was well received by everyone and the money raised from the auction will go to support our club’s beautification projects and community projects, such as our work with Lacey Spring Elementary School to create an outdoor classroom for conservation education programs. After the auction, the members and their guests enjoyed a luncheon buffet. Thanks to our Programs Committee led by Joy Strickland, our members and guests agreed it was a most enjoyable start to the holiday season.
The Massanutten Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered members together on 5 December for a holiday project to honor 30 local Veterans. The members contributed games, puzzles, colored pencils, coloring books, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hand sanitizers and all sorts of goodies to stuff stockings to deliver to to area health facilities on 9 December. The chapter continued in service on 12 December to greet a large tractor trailer delivering almost 300 wreaths to be placed on Veterans graves for the annual Wreaths Across America program on 17 December. The project was led by Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, Becca Whitfield and 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank. Husband of Becca Whitfield packed boxes into another trailer that will be delivered to the Woodbine cemetery for the program on 17 December and open to the public. Ladies relaxed to celebrate with festive holiday attire for their December meeting at the Terrace at Rocktown 14 December. Regent Carol Parker opened the meeting with greetings and the Ritual was led by Chaplain Kathy HIlbert, Pledge of Allegiance by Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, American's Creed by 1st Vice Regent Carolyn Frank, Preamble by 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank and National Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy vonSeldeneck. The program was introduced by the Jack Jouett Players, members of the Jack Jouett Chapter, NSDAR from Charlottesville, " Season's Greetings From The Ladies of Central Virginia." The National Defense Minute was read followed by the President General's Message. Reports were read that included: Chapter minutes from November meeting, Treasurer's report, American History, Good Citizens and DAR Service to Veterans. A Memorial Minute was given for Patriot Private Henry Trolinger. Private Trolinger served in Virginia. Ladies acknowledged members celebrating birthdays in December and sang Happy Birthday. New member, Shirley Deeds was inducted as a legacy. . Members wore festive sweaters that were voted on for wacky and ugly. Winning sweaters were worn by Regent Carol Parker and Mary Anhold. Benediction was given by Chaplain and Regent Parker adjourned the meeting.
The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on December 10, 2022, at O’Neill’s Restaurant, for their annual Christmas Dinner and swearing in of officers. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, FOP Associate Lodge members and their guests, which included Past-President of the VA FOP, John Ohrnberger and his wife, as well as Scott Biller of Lindsey Funeral Homes, a Lodge 13 Corporate Sponsor. Lodge 13 President, Frank Earman, welcomed those attending and Chaplin Ritchie gave the invocation. President Earman thanked all Lodge 13 members that participated in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing on November 26th at the Dayton Farmer’s Market. Members were reminded that 2023 dues are now being collected and need to be paid as soon as possible. Secretary Greg Deeds presented a plaque of appreciation to Lodge 13 VP, Scott Coverstone, for his work with the Lodge Scholarship Committee. After the installation of officers by Brother Ohrnberger, a meal and socialization were enjoyed by all in attendance. The next meeting will be at 6:00 pm on Feb. 14, 2023, at the Harrisonburg Police Department.
