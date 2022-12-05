Local Chapter 164 of the National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) has new leadership. Recently voted by local members to serve are President Juanita Brady of McGaheysville, and Vice President Mary Anhold of Bridgewater. Following a challenging couple of years, members are looking forward to a new "chapter" ahead for this four decades-old group based in Harrisonburg. President Brady is pictured holding her handmade quilt, donated to support a raffle drawing, and companion auction, set for 19 April 2023, to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. For more information about the Chapter, Auction, and Quilt & Afghan Raffle, call 202-316-5127.
Chapter 164 of The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will gather on Wednesday, 21 December, at the Flaming Grill Buffet, (private room), 125 S. Carlton St, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Registration, lunch, and social (Senior fee paid at departure), 11AM to 1PM. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift valued at no more than $10, and come prepared for fun, carols, and games! Prospective, eligible members welcome (and you will be our guest for lunch!).
