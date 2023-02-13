The Alpha Omicron Chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa hosted local author Patricia Rae, co-author of the book Sweet Carolina Girls, at its meeting on Feb. 2.
Dr. Rae related the story of how she and her co-author who shared many similar experiences although they were of different races got started on the book. She noted that there is a story in everyone and encouraged those in attendance to write down their stories. She also spoke on publishing the book.
Members present brought gloves, mittens, and hats for preschoolers who may not have them to keep warm in the winter weather. Members also gave lists of their yearly altruistic activities to Anne Dellinger, altruistic chair, to submit to the state.
The club is a sorority for outstanding women educators. President Elizabeth Riffey will represent Alpha Omicron at the state convention in March. She encouraged other sisters to consider attending with her.
The Rockingham District Nine Ruritans sent members to the 91st Annual Ruritan National Convention Jan. 19-21 in Kingsport, Tenn. The Rockingham District was well attended with its delegates and guests.
364 delegates and a total of 372 Ruritans attended the convention.
Michael Morrison of Aylett was named national president and Robin Davenport was named national president-elect.
The Rockingham District won The Garland Gray Award from the National Foundation for its donation to the Build Your Dollar scholarships.
The clubs that donated will get $650 from the foundation this year. This money will be used presented as a college scholarship to a local high school student.
Next year, the national convention will be in Winston-Salem, N.C.
On Feb. 8, the Rockingham District held its board meeting at the Broadway Rescue Squad Building. The next Meeting will be in April. All club presidents and vice presidents are asked to attend. Spouses are welcome.
Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held a regular luncheon meeting Feb. 7 at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Pam Miller presided. Following the prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance, she called for announcements.
Member Virginia Healy celebrated a February birthday. Secretary Ron King announced that Bill Loomis was recovering well from recent surgery. A board meeting will be held on Feb. 21. Member Lisa Shull announced First Friday Free at the Explore More Discovery Museum will be held on March 3 and volunteers are needed.
Following announcements and Happy Dollars, Pam Miller introduced the speaker, John Kruggel, Director of JMU’s Center for Economic Education. Kruggel noted that the Center for Economic Education was funded and supported by generous donors from Rockingham County and the community. The Center was formerly known as Shenandoah Valley Economic Education Inc.
The Center’s focus is to enhance and facilitate the teaching of economic success to students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Among the center’s activities are participating in the Future Business Leaders of America Exchange and creating materials to help teach financial literacy and personal finance to students. The Center is also involved in the Your Economic Success program to promote teaching about economics and the free enterprise system in the Central Shenandoah Valley. The program offers resources and cash awards including funding for teachers, to celebrate the work the Center does.
The members gave Director Kruggel a round of applause and President Pam presented him a token of Kiwanis’ appreciation and then the meeting was adjourned.
For information on the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg or its meetings, please contact Marianne Halterman at liv2ryt@gmail.com.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 8 for a monthly meeting at the Terrace of Rocktown.
The festive, Valentine-themed gathering came to order by Regent Carol Parker and Chaplain Kathy Hilbert opened with prayer. The Ritual was led with the Pledge of Allegiance by Becca Whitfield, American's Creed by Sherry Leffel, Preamble by Recording Secretary Lisa Kanney and our National Anthem by 1st Vice Regent Carolyn Frank.
Regent Carol Parker welcomed everyone, guests included prospective members Debbie Smith and Joann Shaver, Social Studies Supervisor for Rockingham County Schools Beau Dickenson and Haley Saunders; Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR award winner for Outstanding Teacher of American History from Spotswood High School.
Mr. Beau Dickenson was welcomed by Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore and he introduced the award-winning teacher to the chapter. Ms. Saunders received certificates, medal and a check from the chapter.
Chaplain Kathy Hilbert inducted Emily Reed into membership and Regent Carol Parker gave a patriot memorial for Emily's patriot Peter Hiestand. Brenda Robey and prospective member Debbie Smith gave a report on a community service, "Mission Control" and told members how to donate. First Vice Regent Carolyn Frank read the President General's Message and gave information on National Defense Minute that was followed up to all members electronically.
Regent Parker told members that the minutes from the last meeting were read and approved. Treasurer Norma Sheap read the financial report.
The chapter will help plant a tree at the Rocktown Historical Society in memory of members lost in April, 2022.
More information will be coming on a genealogy workshop on March 25 from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the society building. It will be opened to the public and sponsored by the Massanutton Chapter.
The chapter was busy earlier in the month removing wreaths at the Woodbine Cemetery from the Wreaths Across America with help from some local community organizations.
The event will be held again on Dec. 16, sponsored by the Massanutton Chapter. More information is on the Wreaths Across America web site and donations can be made by using the Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR name. The meeting was closed with benediction and the regent adjourned it.
Greenvale Garden Club met Jan. 17 at Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton. After dining together and socializing President Susan Deputy opened the meeting with a reading of the collect. She started with some thank you cards received by the club. Two cards were from Carolyn Whetsel’s family for a memorial planting and one was from Marietta Barnhart for an arrangement after her son’s passing.
Members spent time writing out suggested activities and events for the club to do this coming year. The club planned on assisting The West Rockingham Food Bank with an event. The officers for the next two years were voted in and will be Lucinda Eye and Linda Wine as Co-Presidents, Marguerite Botkin as Vice President, Marietta Barnhart as Treasurer and Lori Lyjak as Secretary. The meeting was closed with a reading of the Conservation Pledge.
