Massanutten Patriots welcomes Delegate John Avoli to its March 23 meeting at Freedom Baptist Church, 141 Pleasant Hill Rd, Harrisonburg. The meeting begins at 6:30. Delegate Avoli is the Vice-chair on the education committee in the General Assembly and will be speaking on the education legislation from this last session. Come and bring questions!
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, March 15, at Wood Grill in Harrisonburg, for its monthly meeting. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm at 11:30 a.m. with 23 members and four guests in attendance. After the meal, Community Engagement Chair, Rebecca Holloway, introduced our guest speaker, Sam Leech, Extension Agent 4-H, for Rockingham County and the surrounding counties. Mr. Leech discussed his responsibilities in the development of programs for students and 4-H within the area. Rockingham Luncheon is a sponsor for the 4-H and FFA Livestock Show at the Rockingham County Fair Grounds each year. After Mr. Leech’s presentation, Vice President Paula Frazier presented Sam a token of the club’s appreciation.
President Grimm then installed two new members, Barbara Begoon and Tammy Coffman into the club.
Robert Brady was the winner of the Ruritan Spirit free lunch. Robert and Richard Brady were accepted into membership and will be installed next month.
The club approved the donation to the Freidan Church Backpack Buddy program.
Club projects this month include the sale of Pork BBQ. Members will be meeting at the Linville Creek Church of the Brethren, Sunday, March 26, 3 p.m. for prep.
The Environment Committee reported that the next highway cleanup will be Thursday April 20 at 5 p.m. Meal to follow.
Public Service Committee reported financial support for the Regional Spelling Bee held earlier this month.
Social Development Committee reported plans for the Bridgewater Challenger Baseball games on May 17. More to come.
Rebecca Holloway shared designs and ordering of the new Ruritan Logo clothing.
The meeting was ended with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag led by Veteran Bobby Good.
The Alpha Kappa Chapter meeting of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa was called to order on March 9 by co-president Sherri Chapman. The meeting was held at Thomas Harrison Middle School.
Sherri welcomed all members and guests. Guests were Kim Boronat Garcia, Terry Martin, and Lynn Flannery.
After a delicious pasta bar, salad, and dessert by co-hostesses Teresa Jackson and Cathy Hunter, Becky Pierce gave the Thought for the Day. She quoted many Irish sayings and blessings. She then gave us each a copy of these sayings.
Twilla Lambert presented the group with facts about Alpha Delta Kappa both international, regional, and state.
The minutes from the February meeting were approved as amended and Deb Mongold gave the treasuruer’s report.
Julie Aittama, district president, said there were two candidates for district president. One will be elected by the district members at the state convention next week. Sherri Chapman, Vickie McAlister, Julie Aittama, Twilla Lambert, and Jenny Schlabach are attending the state convention in Blacksburg.
Beeper Coffman gave the annual altruistic report. In 2022 we contributed 2014 hours of service in the name of Alpha Delta Kappa.
Sherri also told us about signing up for the ADK longest day for alzheimers. She listed the details of signing up on line.
Used books were collected for sale at the convention.
Sherri Chapman showed us the invitations that will be sent out to the state members for our 50th anniversary tea to be held May 22 at Eagle Carpets.
Following the business meeting Sherri Chapman introduced our guest speaker, Kim Boronat Garcia, a teacher in Harrisonburg Public Schools and who had been a student of Sherri’s at Harrisonburg High School. She received the Alpha Kappa scholarship in 2007. Kim spoke of her love of education — particularly of foreign languages. She attended UVA and while a student there did a trip to France and a semester in Valencia, Spain (where she met her future husband). She did her student teaching in Louisa County, and now is an ESL teacher at Skyline Middle School. where she is a strong advocate for her students.
Our April meeting will be at the home of Sherri Chapman in Waynesboro. We will complete arrangements and planning for our May 50th anniversary celebration.
Following the talk by Ms. Garcia the members sang “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa” in closing.
The West Rockingham Ruritan Club held their Spouses and Handbook Dedication Night on Monday, March 13 at the Mt Olive Presbyterian Church. Club President Scott Freeman opened the meeting at 7 pm. Gerald Harper give the invocation.
The club recognized all the spouses and guests present. The club presented the 2023 club handbook to the members. The club dedicated this year Handbook to Virgil “Rick” Keyton, for his dedication to Ruritan. Gerald Harper Handbook Chair, recognized Rick. Some of Rick’s family members were present.
After a delicious meal, served by the church, President Scott, recognized guest speaker Tom Knapp. Tom is the owner of the Knapp’s Bee , LLC. He spoke on the Honey Bee population in Rockingham County. He spoke about how the Honey Bee is so important in pollinating our Gardens and field crops. He explained how the Bee’s build a colony and produce Honey.
After a short business meeting and saying the Pledge of Allegiance, the meeting was adorned.
The Rocktown Camera Club will meet March 27 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street. In lieu of the Monthly Challenge, members have submitted one or two of their best photos. Professional photographer Tom Brower of Tom Brower Photography will critique each photo. Photos will be reviewed for artistic composition, landscape beauty, and action photos.
Club meetings are open to anyone with an interest in photography. For further details and directions, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com.
Weyers Cave Ruritan Club, hosted Chris Runion, a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates representing the 25th District at its March meeting. Runion provided an enlightening program on how the assembly navigates the business of law-making. Much of the work goes on before the three-month session begins. Runion stressed the value of proactive conversations with fellow house members and constituents. Good communication leads to bills that may be taken up by the assembly. After the hour-long presentation Runion continued the conversation with club members.
The Weyers Cave Ruritans meet at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. New members are welcome! Contact weyerscaveruritanclubsocialmedia@yahoo.com.
