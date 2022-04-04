The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta met on Thursday, March 10th at Skyline Middle School. A delicious meal was provided by Sharon Helbert and Twilla Lambert. Our guest speaker was Patty Baer from Harrisonburg Public Schools. Mrs. Baer is the elementary ESL coordinator for HCPS. She spoke about her program and broke down the demigraphics of students in the program and explained how newcomers progress through the system and what services are provided. Over 72 different countries are represented in the school system.
Following the speaker, Julie Aittima, chapter president, opened the meeting. Deborah Mongold gave the treasurer’s report and the minutes were approved as written. Altruism was collected and will be sent to the state convention in Richmond. Twilla Lambert reported that the altruism report was submitted on time. Sharon Helbert, district president and Julie Aittima, chapter president will represent the chapter at the convention.
Beeper Coffman has arranged for members to visit the extraordinary exhibit of taxidermied animals collected by Gregory Speck on Thursday, March 17th.
Many of the teachers shared the trials and tribulations of being in the classroom post pandemic.
The next meeting will be April 7th.
The meeting closed with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution had six members representing the chapter at their 126th Virginia DAR State Conference 24-27 March in Richmond. Those attending were Regent Penny Cummiskey, Vice Regent Faith Forkovitch, Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore, Eleanor Price and Judy von Seldeneck. Chapter Regent elect Carol Parker also attended and served as one of the delegates.
The conference opened with Cameo Club meeting and reception hosted by Cameo Club President Linda Dinsmore. New officers for the next administration were installed. A welcome reception was held the first evening for members to gather and greet at the first and last conference of the current administration. A Memorial Service for members that passed during 2021 was held and Massanutton had a chance to remember Rosalie Leake and Marjorie North. An award ceremony was held one afternoon that recognized Jami Cornwell, Massanutton Chapter sponsored and winner of Outstanding Teacher of American History from Rockingham County. Honorary Regent Eleanor Price was also presented with a certificate for finishing a NSDAR Members Course. The chapter received 17 State awards. Business meetings included reports from all state committees that included Faith Forkovitch reporting for Tributes and Memorials, Eleanor Price reporting for President General’s Project, Linda Dinsmore reporting for Junior American Citizens and Penny Cummiskey reporting for State Regent’s Project. An election was held and Linda Dinsmore was elected to serve as District VI Chaplain for the 2022-2024 administration and Penny Cummiskey was elected to serve as the Virginia State Corresponding Secretary. The newly elected position will start at the end of Congress, 3 July. An Installation ceremony was held at the end of the conference for the nine districts in Virginia and the state executive board. Virginia State Regent LeAnn Fetherolf Turbyfill presided over the conference representing close to 10,000 Virginia members.
On Tuesday, March 15, the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg held a regular luncheon meeting at Traditions Restaurant. President J.D. Glick presided and welcomed members and guests. Following a short business meeting, President Glick introduced Erin Stehle of the Harrisonburg Fire Department and SafeKids Coalition of the Shenandoah Valley, our luncheon speaker.
Ms. Stehle reviewed the history of SafeKids in the Shenandoah Valley for the group. Erin’s predecessor, Wanda Willis helped to establish the SafeKids chapter in Harrisonburg which grew to more than 40 supporting members, with 20 active members. SafeKids is an affiliate of Children’s National Hospital, the founding institution of SafeKids Worldwide, and is dedicated to protecting kids from unintentional injuries, working to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more.
SafeKids Coalition of the Shenandoah Valley holds public events focused on child safety, including “Touch-a-Truck” and Car Seat Checks for families with young children. In conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, SafeKids certifies individuals to become Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPSTs).
SafeKids partners with area groups including the Pilot Club, RMH Wellness Center, Rockingham Insurance and others, to educate the community about unintentional injuries of children. Future events include Touch-a-Truck April 30, from 9 a.m. until noon at Chick-Fil-A in Harrisonburg and car seat checks on May 11 from 3 until 6 p.m. at the Dreams Come True Playground. SafeKids Week is May 8 through 14, 2022.
Kiwanis’ next meeting will be Tuesday, April 5 at 11:30 a.m. at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, please contact Marianne Halterman at liv2ryt@gmail.com.
