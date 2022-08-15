The Fulks Run Ruritan Club met August 2, 2022 at the Fulks Run Ruritan Park for their regular meeting. The club reported 405 hours of volunteer service.
July was an extremely busy month, with the club hosting three major fundraisers, including the July 4th Yard Sale, the annual lawn party, and the Bill Harter Memorial Truck & Tractor Show. Thank you to everyone who supported these events and came out to the park for activities and entertainment.
The August club meeting included the annual volunteer picnic to recognize the many community members who helped make the Fulks Run Lawn Party a success this year. We are so thankful to the people in our community who so willingly give of their time to ensure the success of this event. We extend a huge thank you to everyone who volunteered at the lawn party this year—we could not have it without your help and support!
Manette King was installed as the newest member of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club. Manette has been helping with club events and activities for several years, and we are excited to welcome her as a new member. Congratulations and welcome to the club, Manette!
The meeting program was delivered by Ben Miller of Valley Pike Music in New Market, Virginia. Ben discussed the influence of Appalachian “old time” music locally, specifically offering a brief history and information on the origins and use of the fiddle in bluegrass. He played several songs for the group, and the club enjoyed having him entertain us during our volunteer picnic.
The next meeting of the Fulks Run Ruritans will take place at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, September 6.
The Harrisonburg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will have their fall kickoff Wine & Cheese Social on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse located at 491 Pointe Drive. Nonmembers are welcome. The next program will be September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Rocktown History museum at 382 High Street, Dayton, where archeologist Carole Nash will present a program on Indigenous Populations. For more information, including the complete schedule of programs for 2022-2023 and how to join the AAUW, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met 9 August for a joint Committees meeting. Regent Carol Parker hosted the meeting. Members attending were broken up into groups that shared objectives from similar committee responsibilities. Calendar events that were announced include: the chapter will welcome Veterans returning from an Honor Flight that will be arriving at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds 24 September from 4-7pm. and the chapter will greet the veterans with flag waving and host a dessert table. Wreaths will be layed at Woodbine Cemetery on December 17 on America Day to celebrate National Wreaths Across America, public invited. Members attending the meeting: Regent Carol Parker, 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank, Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Registrar Agnes Donnelly, Parliamentarian and Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore, Faith Forkovitch, Linda Thomas, Sherry Leffel, Becca Whitfield, Heather Keens, Gracie Florence, Virginia Florence and Honorary Regents Penny Cummiskey, Eleanor Price and Judy von Seldeneck. The first chapter meeting of the new season will be 14 September at the Historical Society in Dayton.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met for a chapter event organized by Regent Carol Parker at the Virginia Quilt Museum in Harrisonburg on 9 August. The program was hosted by Narrrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR member Josephine Millett who had some of her quilts on exhibit. Mrs. Millett provided a tour of the history of each quilt she had on display. A special surprise for the ladies in attendance, Executive Director of the Quilt Museum, Alicia Thomas pulled out archived quilts that were donated over the years by Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR members. One of the quilts was donated by Renee McCulloch that was dated over two hundred years old and was created and hand sewn by her great great great grandmother.
