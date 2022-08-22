The Harrisonburg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will have their fall kickoff Wine & Cheese Social on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 at the Meadow Pointe Clubhouse located at 491 Pointe Drive. Nonmembers are welcome. The next program will be September 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Rocktown History museum at 382 High Street, Dayton, where archeologist Carole Nash will present a program on Indigenous Populations. For more information, including the complete schedule of programs for 2022-2023 and how to join the AAUW, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
Zone 2 Rockingham District Ruritan Zone Governor Rick Keyton and Lt Governor James Shiflet visited with the West Rockingham, Monteuma, Bridgewater, Clover Hill, Mt Crawford, and the Briery Branch Clubs past two months. Governor Rick congratulated the Montezuma Club on their 60th Anniversary, Bridgewater Club for taking in 3 youth Members, Mt Crawford on being on the National Membership Contest for their Net Membership increase. Briery Branch on Two new members and participating in the RN Foundation Build Your Dollars. Clover Hill Club continues to take in new members and Barb Q Chicken for different Community Fundraiser’s. Most of the Clubs are getting really for the County Fair. Some had their Lawn Parties/ Summer Festival. Seems like we are getting back to a normal Summer and Fall schedule.
Governor Rick reminded the Clubs of the Clubs Community Service Reports needs to be turned into the Zone and District by September 30th. The Zone Banquet will be held on October 19th. At the Mt Crawford Ruritan Hall. The District Convention will be on the first Saturday of November.
Next Zone Meeting with be September 21st, at the Thomas House Restaurant.
