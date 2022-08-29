The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was represented at the Rockingham County Fair 18-20 August during the blacksmith demonstrations promoting historic preservation and education. During the demonstrations 2nd Vice Regent Susan Griner Plank recognized, honored and thanked 17 Vietnam Veterans. The chapter is a Commemorative Partner with the Department of Defense 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration. Mrs. Plank is the chapter Chair of the Commemorative partnership and also presented and honored 14 other Veterans over the summer.
Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR provided nineteen dozen desserts for the Breaking Free program, "Horses Healing Heroes". The chapter continues to support the program that is committed to providing equine assisted therapy programs for local military veterans and their families and stress free weekend programs for first responders. Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR is led by Regent Carol Parker. For more information: 480-862-0905.
