The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association (SCRTA) has new officers. The officers were elected in November, 2022, and installed in May, 2023 by outgoing Past President Ramona Daugherty. Officers are President: JoAnn Racey; Vice President: Carolyn Brittingham; Secretary: Virginia Stultz; Treasurer, Adina McInturff; and Past President Leigh Devier.
The SCRTA will hold its first meeting of the 2022-23 year on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Woodstock Moose Lodge. The breakfast meeting begins with registration at 8:15 am, with the meeting and breakfast starting at 9 am. Karen Caspersen will speak about the group Just Because which provides encouragement and treats to all school personnel throughout the school year. Any retired education employee is invited to attend, but reservations must be made ahead of time. Contact SCRTA Secretary Virginia Stultz (540-459-3550) for more information on the breakfast and making reservations as well as information on membership.
