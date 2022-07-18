Four local educators (Donna Abernathy, Principal at Broadway High School; Jen Knick, Assistant Principal at Broadway High School; Karen Whetzel and Evelyn Linaburg, retired Shenandoah County School educators) attended the Virginia High School League (VHSL)'s Title IX 50th anniversary celebration lunch in Charlottesville on June 23, 2022. Dr. Billy Haun who grew up in Strasburg, VA is the Executive Director of VHSL, and at the lunch recognized Karen Whetzel who was a high school administrator in Shenandoah County as the first woman chair of VHSL. Abernathy and Whetzel worked on the planning team for the event.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 19
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 21
-
Jul 23
-
Jul 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.