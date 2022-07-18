Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.