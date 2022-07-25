On July 18th the Montezuma Ruritan had their 60th anniversary. Present was one of the original Charter Member, Sam Rohrer, who is a Honorary Member now. Also present was Zone 2 Governor Rick Keyton and Lt Governor James Shiflet. The Club was Chartered in 1962. Monteuma was sponsored by the Clover Hill Club. David Shirkey was their first President. He was the founder of the Ruritan Chicken Bar B Q. Fundraiser’s.
President Ron Shickel read some of the Club Minutes during the first year.it was reported that the profit from one of their first Chicken Bar B Q was 20 cents per half.The Club had some of the Club DNR News Article’s for the members to review.
On May 17th Greenvale Garden Club met at Sparrow Floral Design in downtown Harrisonburg. Kari Carpenter gave a presentation on houseplants. She showed us different types of houseplants and recommended placements for each one. She is currently making a chart by using a light meter to determine the optimal amount of light for each houseplant. During her presentation she showed us how to know when to repot plants, due to the condition of it’s roots. She also informed us about how to get rid of some common pests like fungus gnats. She demonstrated how to keep the plant looking it’s best by dusting with a sponge. After some delightful refreshments provided by Marguerite Botkin and Susan Deputy, President Liz Lawson called to order a business meeting with a reading of the collect. Mary Etta Cornett gave an update from the Project Committee regarding Swoope Road and a living memorial for Carolyn Whetzel. Liz Lawson gave a horticultural report about pruning winter damage, and new cultivators for this year. She also explained the dawn chorus of the birds, and how the male birds find the highest perch, then return to that place every morning. Co-President Susan Deputy then updated the club on the upcoming field trip to Birdsong Pleasure Garden in Luray.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met with delegates and members of the other 124 chapters in Virginia, in Roanoke 22-23 July for a Summer Summit board of management conference. The conference was the first for the newly elected Nesbitt Administration. The conference opened with a Welcome Dinner followed by a DAR Protocol program given by Massanutton member Penny Cummiskey and associate members Nancy Miller and Cheryl Davis. A Saturday business meeting opened with call to order by State Regent Laurie Nesbitt, scripture and prayer by State Chaplain Robin Bagnall, Pledge of Allegiance by State Organizing Secretary Vicky Dehlbom, American's Creed by State Corresponding Secretary Penny Cummiskey and the National Anthem by State Librarian Cheryl Davis.
Honorary State Regents were introduced and Honorary State Regent LeAnn Turbyfill was presented with a new Vice President General pin. State officers gave reports of their duties, District Directors were introduced and there was a roll call of chapters. The State Theme was shared: "Be kind, be positive, be courageous!"
Workshops were offered to members throughout the day that included "State Chairs" presented by Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore from Massanutton. Other workshops were: Regent's workshop, Registrars Guide, Chapter Treasurers, Emembership, CAR and DAR Partners, Small and Organizing Chapters and DAR Service Opportunities were available to members and hosted by state chairs of their respective committees.
Announcements for Virginia State Conference to be held 17-19 March in Richmond and Continental Congress in Washington DC 28 Jun- 2 July was given and the meeting was adjourned with benediction by the State Chaplain.
Those attending from Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR: Regent Carol Parker, Honorary Regents Penny Cummiskey, Linda Dinsmore and Eleanor Price, members Heather Keens and Becca Whitfield.
