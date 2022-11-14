The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women will have a casual lunch at Braithwaite Studio & Cafe in Dayton on Thursday, November 17, from 11:30-1:00, when Lorie Merrow will give an informal talk on “Valley Village.” Please rsvp to mary.perramond@gmail.com. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
Spotswood Garden Club is off to a great start this Fall with award winning participation in Garden Club of Virginia’s Fall Symposium. The Club’s entry for the Inter-Club competition in Dutch Flemish arrangements captured a White Ribbon for the arrangement by Sherry Leffel, Club president and Marilyn Alley. In addition, Tamara Gibson was awarded the Blue Ribbon for “Individual Botannical Art” in the wearable design category.
Our club’s Annual Flower Show featured arrangements in several different categories with blue ribbons awarded to: Sherry Leffel for Small arrangement; Laura Dansby for Early Colonial; Tamara Gibson for her Echo arrangement; Janet Wilson for Phoenix; and Glenna Graves for Underwater, design. Glenna Graves also received Best in Show for her arrangement. The judges from Augusta Garden Club also commended the entire category of Echo designs and awarded white ribbons to Barbara Mancini, Joy Strickland and Judy Sullivan. The show was well received and arrangements were left in place at the Sunnyside Retirement Community for the viewing pleasure of their residents.
A regular meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg was held Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Traditions Restaurant. Dr. Steve Alvis, immediate past president passed the gavel to President Pam Miller who presided.
The group affirmed that the 100th Anniversary Celebration October 25, was a successful evening for 75 attendees including Kiwanis International President-Elect Katrina Baranko, keynote speaker, Kiwanis members and guests. As part of the event, President Pam Miller provided a history of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg. Members enjoyed dinner and music provided by the 3-piece musical accompaniment Marlon Foster & Friends. Dr. Alvis, Planning Committee Chairman, thanked the Anniversary Planning Committee members JD Glick, Marianne Halterman, Pam Miller, Jerry Taylor and Glenn Weatherholtz for their help in planning the Celebration and J.D. Glick, in particular, for acting as emcee.
November birthdays and anniversaries were recognized. A meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on November 15, 2022.
Following announcements, President Pam introduced Ms. Penny Imeson, Director and Curator of the Rocktown Historical Museum in Dayton, Virginia. Ms. Imeson became director of the Museum in 2011 and has curated their public history exhibits since that time. Ms. Imeson’s goal for the Museum is for people to come into the Museum in order to understand and interpret the history with which they are growing up. “We look at the past to understand how we are living today. History is all about change.” In 2012 the country experienced the sesquicentennial of the Civil War, in 2026 the semiquincentennial will be held. In 2017, a total transformation of the Museum’s Civil War gallery was begun and was underwritten by its benefactors. In 2013, the Orchard Exhibit highlighted the agriculture of the Valley. Many have noted the Museum’s Railroad exhibit featuring information about “Tweetsie”, the Shenandoah Central steam engine train that once called Penn Laird its home in the 1950s. The Museum also boasts an exciting exhibit of coverlets woven by local weavers. Ms. Imeson also shared this will be the Bicentennial year for Silver Lake Mill and a book about the Mill and its community will soon be published. Kiwanis members enthusiastically thanked Penny Imeson for her presentation and the meeting was adjourned.
The Rockingham District 9 Ruritans held their Annual Convention at Mountain View High School on Sat Nov 5, 2022. With approx. 100 in attendance those members represented 29 Ruritan clubs, consisting of over 1,000 members, in the counties of Page, Rockingham and Shenandoah.
Ruritan Club, a national organization, is known as "America's Leading Community Service Organization” with a motto of Fellowship, Goodwill and Community Service. For over 94 years— this club that began in Holland, Virginia—has now spread to 878 clubs throughout the United States.
The Rockingham District, a very active district, fundraised and donated $400,217 and volunteered 73,104 hours to numerous community projects in 2022. At this convention the clubs, as well as many individuals’ members, were recognized for their outstanding achievements of community service. One of the highlights included Dean Boese being presented the “Rockingham District 2022 Ruritan of the Year” award. Other activities included training of newly installed officers, a memorial Service for recently deceased members, numerous awards to the clubs, and installation of the 2023 District Cabinet officers.
The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association will hold a Christmas Luncheon and Meeting on December 6, 2022 (snow date December 13, 2022) at Triplett Tech. The meal will be prepared by TT Culinary Arts students under the direction of Chef Paje Cross. Cost is $15. Reservations are required to attend. To make a reservation, or if you have questions, contact Secretary Virginia Stultz at vstultz2@gmail.com by November 18, 2022. Registration will being at 11:30 pm on December 6, with the meeting starting at 12 noon. The program will be a group singalong.
A business meeting will be held following lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.