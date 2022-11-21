The Fulks Run Ruritan Club met November 1, 2022 at Fulks Run Elementary School for their regular meeting. The club reported 532 hours of volunteer service.
The Club hosted its Annual Veteran Appreciation Meal and was pleased to recognize and honor the following veterans who attended: Jack Spitler, Charles Keister, Wayne Fulk, Jeff Roadcap, George Miller, Miles Turner, Chuck DeHart, Roger Smith, Spence White, George Lange, and Wayne Saylor.
Each veteran shared a little about their experience in the service, including the military branch in which they served as well as the locations in which they served. We are truly grateful for the sacrifice and allegiance to this great nation demonstrated by our military men and women. We express our deepest gratitude for their service!
The next meeting of the Fulks Run Ruritans will take place at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, December 6 at the Chimney Rock VFW, where we will celebrate with our Annual Christmas Dinner.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered with chapters Augusta Parish, Beverley Manor, Colonel James Patton, Colonel Thomas Hughart, Narrow Passage and Shenandoah River to host an annual National Defense Luncheon on 9 November at the Terrace in Harrisonburg. The meeting was opened by the Presiding Regent, Carol Parker of Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR. The Ritual was led by Massanutton Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Pledge of Allegiance by Augusta Parish Honorary Regent Cindy Phillips, American's Creed by a member of Beverley Manor, Preamble by Colonel Thomas Hughart Regent Jan Speare and the National Anthem by Narrow Passage Regent Gail Carten. District VI Director Betsy Edgecomb introduced special guests that included but wasn't limited to Virginia DAR State Regent Laurie Parker Nesbitt, Marsha Garst, and Honorary Virginia DAR Regents Ann Arnold Hunter and Becky Rogers. Massanutton Librarian Shelvie Carr introduced guest speaker Marsha Garst, Commonwealth Attorney. Mrs. Garst gave a patriotic talk, "What is a Patriot". Greetings were given to the chapters by the State Regent and she spoke of her project for the administration. A minute was given for a Patriot memorial by Regent Carol Parker. The co-hosting chapters presented a basket of local goodies and checks for the State Regents Project to Mrs. Nesbitt. The gathering was closed with prayer by District VI Chaplain Linda Dinsmore and Regent Parker adjourned the meeting. To continue the District VI celebration for National Defense, the Charlottesville Chapters hosted a luncheon at the Greencroft Club on 10 November. Albemarle Chapter Regent Charlotte Bailey was presiding officer. Chapters that co hosted with Albemarle were: Jack Jouett, Point of Fork and Shadwell. Guest speaker was David H. Ogden, on the 247th birthday for the United States Marine Corps.
The Rockingham Zone 2 Ruritan Cabinet met at theThomas House Restaurant on Wednesday November 16th. This was our jointed Meeting for the 2022-2023 Annual planning Meeting. Zone Governor Rick Keyton, open the Meeting with Welcoming the Officers present. The Club Presidents introduced themselves. Lt Zone Governor had a word of prayer.After the meal Governor Rick, went over some of highlights of the past Zone Banquet held in October. Everyone thought it went will, Good compliments of the Memorial Service and how the Meeting was organized.
Governor Rick went over the past District Convention, He reported that incoming Club Officers will need to be trained by February either by the Ruritan National Web or by a Past or present District Officers. All Officers will need to be trained, even if they are repeating.
New Officers Training book needs to be reviewed. A lot of new policy changes.
Reminder that all 2023 Officers will need to be installed by the first of the year. He reminded that the 2023 Officers list needs to be sent to RN and the 2023 District Gov. Should have been in by November 10th.
The Club President’s give their Club Activities Report, Bridgewater reported that they took in 5 more members and have few more to join.They report that they had a great year in their fundraising and fulfilling their Service Objectives. Mount Crawford Club hosted Biy Scouts Open House. Hosted a Trunk orbTreat, Inducted new Yourh Members. Completed their Gun Raffle. Will be having a Community Tree Lighting on 12/4,4-6 pm. providing Christmas Fruit baskets to the Elderly in the Community.
They will be providing food at the County Fair Christmas Fair on December 16th and 17th. They will be decorating a Christmas tree so the fair can display and auction off, Clover Hill will be having a Christmas Tree lighting and a visit by Santa on December 4th.
They will be providing fruit baskets to the Community Shut ins. They too reported that they had a good year. West Rockingham reported that they will be having a chicken Barbecue Sale along with the Pendleton Community Bank and the Mountain View Elementary School Staff. To benefit the Mountain View School on December 17th. Monteuma Club reported that they helped the Monteuma Church of Brethren, with their fall fundraiser.
No report from the Briery Branch Club.
Incoming Governor James Shiflet reported on the dates of the Zone Meeting for 2023. He reported that either he or Rick is available to install the Club Officers or trained them. The Cabinet thanked Rick Keyton for serving as Zone Governor. Rick give the School Thesaurus books to Bridgewater and the Clover Hill Club. To deliver to the Pleasant Valley School and the Ottobine Elementary School.
Lt Governor James closed the meeting with the pledge of allegiance. Next Meeting will be on the Third Wednesday of January 2023.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, November 16, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm with 22 members and guests in attendance. The club’s program this month was a presentation by Chaz Haywood, Clerk of Court for Rockingham Circuit Court. Mr. Haywood shared information on the restoration and recording of court records from the time of the political formation of Rockingham County. Mr. Haywood also directed club members on how to use the County website in researching in all the areas of court documents.
Other business included the election of new member, Dawn Ritchie. President Grimm shared the club’s recognition from the Rockingham District concerning its work in all five community service areas. Three Gold and two Silver Awards were given the club for its activities. It was reported that the club now has a Facebook Page, Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club, and all were encouraged to Follow.
The club then took a moment to honor our Veterans present. Each were introduced and each shared a moment of where and when they served our country.
Vice President Paula Frazier reminded the members of our upcoming Christmas Celebration Banquet on December 16, 5:30 PM, at Traditions.
Special guests, District Lt. Governor Jeff Roadcap, and Zone Lt. Governor Rose Harper shared thoughts on Ruritans and their work.
President David Grimm reported that he planned to lead our delegation to the Ruritan National Convention in January in Kingsport, TN.
The meeting ended with Bobby Good, U.S. Army Veteran, leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
The Harrisonburg Branch of the American Association of University Women attended a casual lunch at Braithwaite Studio & Cafe in Dayton on Thursday, November 17, when Lorie Merrow gave an informal talk on “Valley Village.” The next event will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 10 to 12, when Dr. Benjamin Albers will give a talk on The American Militia Movement: Guerrillas in our Midst,” at Hartman Hall of JMU, 421 Bluestone Dr., Harrisonburg. Park in the unmarked spaces in P lot. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held our meeting at the Sunnyside Retirement Home on November 15, 2022. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and all repeated the opening ritual. There were 8 members present. October meeting minutes were read.
Standing committees gave their reports. Money was collected for the Blue Ridge Food Bank for Christmas. Refreshments were provided by JoAnn Diehl and Ellen Green.
Our cultural program was provided by Rosie McArthur. Laugher! We should take it more Seriously! Seriously! The benefits of laughter are all encompassing impacting our health - physically, mentally and emotionally. A few good jokes were shared and we all had a few good laughs
Meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah.
