The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held their October meeting at Sunnyside Retirement Community President Linda Carr calling the meeting to order and the opening ritual was repeated.
Committees gave their reports. Donations were collected for the Blue Ridge Food Bank for Thanksgiving.
Our cultural program was a presentation by Catana Fulk on her delightful cruise to the Greek Islands with pictures, history and stories.
Massanutten Patriots will meet on Thursday November 17 at 6:30 pm at Freedom Baptist Church, 141 Pleasant Hill Rd, Harrisonburg.
Our speaker will be George Williams. His topic will be how liberal policies have affected America.
A Q & A session will follow his presentation.
All are welcome.
On October 25, 2022, Harrisonburg’s Kiwanis Club members and guests celebrated the Club’s 100th Anniversary. The Club was founded in October 1922, and over the years has served the community and its children.
The evening dinner celebration was held at James Madison University’s Montpelier Room in the E-Hall. Master of Ceremonies and Past President J.D. Glick introduced members and guests. President Pam Miller spoke to the approximately 80 attendees of Kiwanis’ history and achievements in the community. Special guest Katrina Baranko, Kiwanis International President-Elect, introduced by Lt. Governor Dennis Baugh, gave a rousing presentation on Why Join Kiwanis. With enthusiasm and good humor she spoke of community needs fulfilled through the volunteerism of Kiwanis’ efforts. Members of Clubs in the Capital District and their guests also attended and the mood of good fellowship prevailed.
The evening honored local organizations supported by Kiwanis with donations, including the Explore More Discovery Museum, the Massanutten Regional Library, and RMH Foundation/RMH-Sentara Pediatrics among others. Door prizes of goody baskets were given to 10 guests at the close of the evening, and a good time was had by all!
District G of the Virginia Retired Teachers Association (VRTA) met on October 26, 2022, at The Thomas House in Dayton, VA. Retired educators (teachers and other categories) from Augusta County, Harrisonburg/Rockingham County, Page County and Shenandoah County attendee the meeting. Two retired teachers who currently substitute in Rockingham County in all grade levels and subject areas, Mary Etta Cornett and Virginia "Jenny" Schlabach presented the program "Through the Eyes of Substitute Teachers: What Is Going on in Our Schools."
During the business meeting, President of the Augusta Retired Educators Association (AREA) Chris Paskvich of Stuarts Draft and President of the Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association (SCRTA) JoAnn Racey of Woodstock reported on the recent VRTA Fall Conference which they attended. Bea Morris, District G and VRTA Legislative Chair, who also attended the VRTA conference, gave updates on Legislative issues and the upcoming election. District G will meet again in May 2022. All educator retirees are invited. Contact District G RTA President Karen Whetzel (who is also VRTA President Elect) at 540-740-8589 or kswhetzel@gmail.com for more information on joining VRTA/District G.
Don Hindman spoke to the Alpha Omicron Chapter of Virginia Alpha Omicron on Thursday, November 2, 2022, about the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership with which he involved. During the business meeting, plans were made to raise money for a scholarship for a future teacher and adopting a family for the holiday season. Elizabeth Riffey is President of Alpha Omicron. Members reported activities done for Alpha Delta Kappa month as well as altruistic activities.
