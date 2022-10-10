The Northeast Neighborhood Association will host a public meeting on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6pm at the Lucy Simms Center on 620 Simms Ave. Ms. Chris Hoover-Seidel will be the guest speaker, Ms.Seidel is the Executive Director of Bridge of Hope for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Bridge of Hope is a Housing First program, which helps find safe, fair-market housing and offers rental assistance on a decreasing basis for single parent families in our local community. Ms. Seidel brings a wealth of information to us especially during these trying times. All are welcome!
District G VRTA will hold the fall meeting at the Thomas House in Dayton, Virginia, on Wednesday, October 26, with registration starting at 10:15 am. The program is "Through the Eyes of Substitute Teachers: What Is Going on in Our Schools? Rockingham County substitute teachers with experience in all grade levels and all subjects will give their views of education today based on their substitute teaching experiences. A business meeting and lunch will follow the program. All retired educators are invited to attend. Pre Registration is required by Friday, October 21, by calling President Karen Whetzel at 540-740-8589 or emailing to kswhetzel@gmail.com.
The Harrisonburg Branch of The American Association of University Women listened to archaeologist and JMU professor Carole Nash speaking on the Indigenous Peoples of Virginia on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Rocktown History lecture hall. For more information about AAUW, including upcoming programs and how to join, please visit https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/.
Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa held our meeting at Sunnyside Retirement Home in Harrisonburg on September 27, 2022. Our President, Linda Carr, called the meeting to order with all repeating the opening ritual. Roll was called and minutes of May were approved. Committees gave their reports and we starting our new theme of Friends at Your Fingertips! We had our annual ‘Catch Up’ program where everyone shares their summer activities and fun events. So great to hear of all the fun, family, picnics and outings everyone had.
