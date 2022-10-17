Bridgewater VFW Auxiliary Post 8644 held its monthly meeting on August 17, 2022, at the Post Home at 7:30 p.m. 7 members were present. After prayer and pledge to the flag, President Weekley called the meeting to order.
Under old business President Weekley told the members that their appearance in the Clover Hill/Lilly July parade were very prim and proper and she said that the auxiliary made a very good showing in the parade and they should be proud of their auxiliary.
New business next - Motions were made, seconded and unanimously accepted that the following donations be made: VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids, Michigan; Dept of Virginia Hospital funds; Troop Honor Flight of VA; Harrisonburg Village to Village; Bridgewater Food Pantry; and the purchase of items for the Troop boxes. Gloria Hildebrand said that she had collected female items for Troop boxes.
President Weekley then announced that she and Treasurer Louise Grady had attended the School of Instructions and District 11 Meeting on August 13, 2022, at Lexington VFW Post #1499. She told the members that our auxiliary had received the following citations in the following programs: Membership award for 100 + 1 members; Outstanding Auxiliary in the District; Americanism; the Department Commander's Special Project for VA Medical Center Hospice Units; Mentoring for Leadership Program; Scholarship Awards; Youth Activities; Veterans & Family Support Program; and Historian and Media Relations. She also told the members that our auxiliary had received from National VFW a $50.00 check as a reward in the membership program.
President Weekley then brought to our attention that we should be getting ready to do the Valentine's for Veterans project. Secretary Nellie Black said she would get the cards ready for the members to put together and sign. She told the memberst that the Post was planning a picnic on September 10th to be held at the Post Home and would like the Auxiliary to join in the fun. It was agreed that the members would be a part of it and each one would bring a covered dish. She also mentioned that Harrisonburg would be holding a POW/MIA Ceremony at Memorial Hall on Friday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m. She was hoping that several of the members would attend the ceremony.
There being no further business to come before the meeting President Weekley adjourned the same. Next meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 7:30 at the Post Home. All members are welcome and we would love to have you join us. The more active members we have the more active our Auxiliary can be for our Veterans who have given and continue to give so much for all the freedoms we enjoy. Please join us!
In our October meeting, the Bridgewater Ruritan Club recognized Joshua Shank of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Company as our 2022 “David Evick Fair Volunteer of the
Year”. Josh has participated in multiple events this year and worked several days in our Fair Booth. Our award remembers David Evick, one of the members instrumental in establishing our booth many years ago.
The Rocktown Camera Club will meet October 24 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg.
Frank Marshman, Director of the Camera Heritage Museum in Stanton, will show original prints by noted photographers to discuss their style and approach to photography. Frank will also provide a short presentation on camera maintenance. The monthly challenge will be non-church Stain Glass. Finally, the club is initiating a new project to identify members willing to photograph civic organizations' activities to help their outreach and publicity.
Club meetings are open to new, amateur, and professional photographers. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot. com for additional club information.
The Blue Ridge District of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa held a Founder's Day at Southern Kitchen in New Market on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Sisters from throughout the Blue Ridge District attended. The program was presented by Debbie Mintiens, Coordinator of Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries, which administers Luke's Backpack which provides weekend meals for students. Money and food donations were collected for Luke's Backpack.
The Alpha Kappa Chapter presented a Founder's Day program with members portraying the four founders of ADK, a sorority for outstanding women educators. Julie Aittama, of Alpha Kappa Chapter, is the president of Blue Ridge District.
The Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association (SCRTA) met on September 6, 2022, at the Moose Lodge in Woodstock for their annual Back to School meeting. The SCRTA was started in 1970. The banner created then was large and hard to transport to display at events, so President JoAnn Racey of Woodstock asked for volunteers to help redesign a more portable banner. Margaret Figgins of Woodstock, and MaryAnn Sherry of Maurertown, created a new banner which was presented at the meeting.
President JoAnn Racey will represent SCRTA at the Virginia Retired Teachers Association Fall Conference on October 18 - 19, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. The new SCRTA banner will be on display along with other banners from across the state.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Woodbine Cemetery in downtown Harrisonburg 11 October to support the DAR National Day of Service. Ladies cleaned and identified Veterans graves in preparation for the 17 December Wreaths Across America project. The chapter met 12 October at the Terrace at Rocktown for regular monthly meeting. Regent Carol Parker called the meeting to order and the Ritual was led by Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Pledge of Allegiance by Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, American's Creed by Cesi Myers, Preamble by 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank and National Anthem led by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck. Welcome was given to Ginny Edwards and Ceci Myers who transferred into the chapter and to prospective members Shirley Deeds, Emily Reed and Beverly Evans. Jack Jouett Chapter Regent Victori Ligon was introduced and gave a program on the benefits of garlic and shared samples from her organic gardens. Lunch was served by the Early Katering Company. After the meeting continued, October birthdays were recognized. Regent Parker honored Agnes Donnelly's ancestor Lt. Thomas Archer with a Patriot Memorial Minute and Vice Regent Carolyn Frank read the President General's Message, Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck read the National Defense Minute. Treasurer Norma Sheap gave financial report and Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore gave a report for Junior American Citizens, Shelvie Carr reported on Bible Scanning that was done in partnership with the Historical Society and copies will be sent to National DAR Headquarters. The Veterans Committee announced that the chapter will put together 30 Christmas stockings this year for local veterans. Announcements were made inviting members to a fun day out 18 October to visit Bird Song Pleasure Gardens and will follow with lunch in the gardens. The annual National Defense Luncheon will be 9 November with State Regent Laurie Parker Nesbitt and Marsha Garst as guest speakers. Augusta Parish, Beverley Manor, Colonel James Patton, Colonel Thomas Hughart, Narrow Passage and Shenandoah River Chapters of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will co-host with Massanutton for the special event.
Prayer was given and the meeting was adjourned. For more information: 480-862-0905.
