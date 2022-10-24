The Rockingham District Zone 2 Ruritan had their Banquet on Wednesday October 19th at the Mount Crawford Ruritan Hall in Mount Crawford.
Zone Governor Rick Keyton open the Meeting at 6:30PM. He welcome the Guests. National Director Perry Marshman, District Governor Thomas Drinkwater, Club President’s and Guest’s.
Zone 2 Lt. Governor James Shiflet give the Invocation. The meal was served by the Salvation Army Ladies Aux.
National Director Perry Marshman give his remarks. He highlighted some of changes in the National Policy. He recognized the Mount Crawford Club in increasing their Membership from Sept. 1,2021 to August 31,2032, by five members. They was recognized by Ruritan National in their Membership Contest. District Governor Drinkwater gave his remarks , thanking all the Clubs in the Zone for their hard work in their Community Service. He recognized the Members who has 50 or more years of Membership. Sixty years or more- Dan Brubaker,Garland Ritchie, Gene Knicely, Larry Garber, John Miller, and Sam Roher. 50 years or more, Bob Miller, Issy Rohrer, Albert Shiflet, Bobby Good,Charles Wright, and Fred Showalter.
Zone 2 Governor Rick gave his remarks. He thanked the Clubs in the Zone for their, continuing support to their Community. He highlighted some of the Clubs Community Objectives and Fundraisers. He reported that the Zone Clubs gave $92,796.00 and 8,733 hours back into their Communities.
He recognized Lexi Showalter and Caitlyn Sloan
for their Service on the Zone Board for the past 5 years.
Memorial Service of the members who past away this year, recognized. Bridgewater Club- Marvin Garber, Richard Claybrook, Glen Thomas, and Dr. Shelvin Arey. Monteuma - Ronnie Brunk, Mount Crawford - Lurty Campbell, West Rockingham Vera Moore,
2023 Officers was installed by District Gov. Tom Drinkwater. Treasurer-Rick Keyton, Secretary - Scott Freeman, Lt Gov. Hannah Smith, Governor- James Shiflet.
2023 Zone Governor Shiflet gave his remarks
Gene Knicely lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the meeting was adjourned by Governor Rick Keyton at 8pm.
The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on October 11, 2022, at the Harrisonburg Police Department. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, and FOP Associate Lodge members.
Vice-President Scott Coverstone presiding in President Frank Earman’s absence, opened the meeting and reported: 2023 dues need to be paid by January 1; Lodge 13 Executive Board Officers has two changes – Vince Harlow will be the Sgt.-at-Arms, and Johnny Thompson will assume Harlow’s Trustee position.
Treasurer’s Report was given by Brandon Thompson
Secretary Greg Deeds reported: 74 Active, 16 Associate, and 7 Auxiliary members; Lodge 13 turned 62 years old on October 1st; first half of 2023 Per Capita was paid; he paid Lodge 13’s annual State Corporation fee; delivered scholarship checks to the recipients; attended the Regional meeting in Winchester where VA’s Lt. Governor, Winsome Sears, spoke, and the new VA FOP President, Brad Carruthers, gave an update to the future agenda and goals of the State Lodge; a thorough report on the August State Conference was given by Secretary Deeds – National FOP President Yoes and Secretary Hollifield attended and contributed to the meetings; the 2024 State Conference will be held in the Richmond area.
Lodge 13 members will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at the Dayton Farmer’s Market on Saturday, November 26th – members signed for a time.
The 2022 Christmas Dinner and Installation of Officers will be held on Saturday, December 10th, 2022, at O’Neill’s Grill – it was voted to have the scholarship recipients and their parents attend as the guests of Lodge 13.
Associate Karen Smith reported the Chick-fil-A fundraiser in June raised $302.
Members sick and in distress were mentioned.
Next meeting is December 10, 2022, at O’Neill’s Grill, for the Christmas Dinner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.