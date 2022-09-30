The Wayland Woman’s Club held its monthly meeting September 28, 2022 at the Spotswood Country Club. The club presented a check for $1500.00 to a second year practical nursing student, Brandi Mendoza attending Massanutten Technical Center. The scholarship is based on academic achievements, work experience, references and personal essays. Brandi is a graduate of Petersburg, West Virginia High School and currently lives in Penn Laird, VA. She has nine years of Medical experience and one reference commented,” she treats her patients like their family.” Both Brandi and Dr Carpenter, Program Director of Health Occupations at MTC, spoke at the meeting.
The Scholarship is one of the major projects of the club along with serving our community with monetary donations to non-profits, local schools, food pantries and working with the Cross Keys Mill Creek Ruritan Club in the Chicken Shack at the Rockingham County Fair.
This month we collected snacks for Open Doors and collected all the Pennies the ladies had been saving all year to support the General Federation Woman’s Project which is Canine Companions Service Dogs for Veterans. Just recently the ladies came out in full to help fill the Hutchinson Trucking semi trailers, parked at Mill Creek Church, headed to Kentucky. If your interested in other things we are involved in contact President Sharon Kline at 540-270-8749 or Sara Ritchie, membership chr at 540-434-6033. Club begin in 1969 and is still going strong. Welcome.
The Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Virginia, held its Annual Law Person of the Year Awards and Luncheon on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Steve Alvis presided over the meeting welcoming members of law enforcement agencies, including the Harrisonburg Police Department, the Virginia State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department and James Madison University police department, Kiwanis members and their guests.
Dr. Alvis announced that the 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg will take place on Tuesday evening October 25, 2022, in the Montpelier Room of James Madison’s Memorial Library building. Dennis Baugh has emailed invitations to Club Members and others. The per person tickets for the event are $25. Space for this dinner celebration is limited to 80 people. Special guests from Kiwanis International and area Clubs also plan to attend.
Long-standing member Bill Loomis was awarded a Certificate of Service to the community and this Club for his 40 years’ Kiwanis membership and service and William Mack “Bill” Sanders received a Certificate for 50 years of service to Kiwanis. Attendees gave them a round of applause.
Dr. Steve Alvis gave the podium to Glenn Weatherholtz, former Sheriff of Rockingham County and Virginia House Delegate, who provided some historical background of law enforcement in the County when he became a law enforcement officer. He regaled the audience with anecdotes about how far he traveled for what would be considered little pay today. He then introduced Master Police Officer Rusty Driver, describing his service to the Patrol Division for the past 17 years, and thanked him for his dedication and commitment to training officers. Weatherholtz then presented the Kiwanis Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award to Driver. He was congratulated by all the members of law enforcement present and the meeting was adjourned.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds to participate with the Top of Virginia Honor Flight Event 24 September. Chapter members held American flags and cheered as the buses returned filled with local Veterans and escorts that had the opportunity to visit Washington DC memorials. Dozens and dozens of cookies were made by chapter members and treated to the Veterans and guests to enjoy after a catered meal that was available for everyone. Cadets from James Madison University were honored to serve as escorts for many of the Veterans. Chapter Regent Carol Parker. Service to Veterans Chair Missy Groppel and Susan Plank organized the chapter sponsorship. The local Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution had the privilege of kicking off the Honor Flight at the start of the event. It was the 15th Honor Flight event hosted by the Top of Virginia group.
On August 9th Greenvale Garden Club met at CrossKeys Vineyard. The ladies enjoyed dining together and visiting with one another. After lunch President Susan Deputy called to order a business meeting with a reading of the collect. Articles from the June and July field trips were read. A treasurers report was given and it was noted that a thank you card had been sent to Kari Carpenter. The Care Committee reported that Eleanor Campbell received a birthday card from the club, Linda Wine received a get well card, and Norma Heath received some of her favorite foods. Liz Lawson gave a horticulture report on bind weed, and some different ways to eradicate it from your yard. The meeting was closed closed with reminders of the September meeting at Lucinda Eye’s home and a reading of the conservation pledge. Co-President Liz Lawson sent a rose home with each member to enjoy.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, September 21, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm with 18 members and guests in attendance. The club’s program this month included a presentation by Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services Representative, Dr. Tabitha Moore. Dr. Moore shared insights of this year’s cases of Avian Flu, both in Virginia, but also Nationally. Dr. Moore’s also shared VA DoA’s constant monitoring and prevention has kept the current cases under control.
Other business included the election of three club new members. Also, the club worked on plans for its Annual Bingo and Auction that will be held on September 29, and its Pork Bar-B-Que Sandwich sale in October. And there will be a highway cleanup planned for October 20th.
The meeting ended with Bobby Good, Chairman of the Environment Committee, leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on Wednesday, September 21, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The meeting was called to order by President David Grimm with 18 members and guests in attendance. The club’s program this month included a presentation by Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services Representative, Dr. Tabitha Moore. Dr. Moore shared insights of this year’s cases of Avian Flu, both in Virginia, but also Nationally. Dr. Moore’s also shared VA DoA’s constant monitoring and prevention has kept the current cases under control.
Other business included the election of three club new members. Also, the club worked on plans for its Annual Bingo and Auction that will be held on September 29, and its Pork Bar-B-Que Sandwich sale in October. And there will be a highway cleanup planned for October 20th.
The meeting ended with Bobby Good, Chairman of the Environment Committee, leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.