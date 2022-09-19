The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution was represented at the 9/11 Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Pentagon on 11 September. The program was hosted by the Pentagon Chapter, NSDAR. Invocation opened the ceremony and was followed with Pledge of Allegiance, The American's Creed and Preamble. Lieutenant General Douglas F. Stitt, Army Deputy Chief of Staff, G-1 was the guest speaker. Among the other special guests included: Virginia DAR State Regent Laurie P. Nesbitt, Virginia State Vice Regent, State Chaplain, State Recording Secretary, State Corresponding Secretary, State Treasurer, 4 District Directors, representatives from the Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution.
Wreaths were presented from each of the organizations.
The Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR met for their first meeting of the season at the Harrisonburg, Rockingham Historical Society 14 September. Regent Carol Parker called the meeting to order and the Ritual was led by Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Vice Regent Carolyn Frank, 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank, Librarian Shelvie Carr and Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore conducted an installation for Carolyn Frank to the office of Vice Regent and Induction ceremony was given to welcome new members: Becca Whitfield, Heather Keens, Jennifer Stewart and Marilyn Stewart. Welcome was given to three new transfers: Virginia Edwards, Penny Edwards and Susan Golden.
A video program on the Constitution was given followed by Constitution games played by the membership. A Patriot memorial was remembered for Peter Mullins, ancestor of Heather Keens.
President General's message was read by Carolyn Frank and National Defense Minute by Becca Whitfield. Reports were read that included Treasurer Norma Sheap, Constitution Week, DAR National Day of Service for 11 October, minutes were approved and proposed budget was approved.
Members met prior to the start of the meeting and packaged and wrapped goodies for Veterans.
Announcements were made that included: adopted military person the chapter is going to support, Wreaths Across America in December, and a long list of upcoming service opportunities that give members choices. Benediction was given and Regent Parker adjourned the meeting.
Spotswood Garden Club started their new year off with a business meeting at Rocktown Dayton Historical Society on Friday, September 9, 2022, and a new slate of Officers and Committee Chairs. The theme for the artistic floral arrangement this month was French Rococo with ribbons presented to Sara Houff, the blue ribbon; Marcia McGrath, the red ribbon; and Tamara Gibson, the yellow ribbon. The 2022 Artistic Exhibits award went to Barbara Mancini. The Horticulture Awards for 2021 went to Alice Julias and for 2022 to Sherry Leffel. Next months meeting will be the Flower Show with arrangements in six different categories with a final award for the Best in Show – always a member favorite event! Spotswood Garden Club continues to work on their grant fulfillment for Lacey Spring School and the installation of an outdoor classroom. It’s an amazing project we hope will spread to other schools in the City and County.
