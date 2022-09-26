The Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution attended the semi-annual meeting of the Virginia Society in Williamsburg, VA September 16-18. Attendees included Randy and Laura Atkins, David and Stacia Carpenter, and Kirk and Norma Sheap.
At Friday’s session the chapter was presented a certificate for being a Partner in Patriotism. Randy Atkins participated in a Flag Retirement Ceremony and was awarded a Flag Retirement certificate. David Carpenter was recognized for his role as the editor for the Virginia Society blog called the Dispatch and his involvement in the new member software.
On Saturday, Constitution Day, the group traveled to Yorktown for a CAR/VASSAR plaque dedication, and a program and presentation by the Yorktown Fife and Drums. At Saturday evening’s banquet Randy Atkins received his third Liberty Medal, a Graves Preservation Medal, and was promoted to General in the Virginia 1st Regiment.
Bridgewater VFW Auxiliary Post 8644 held its monthly meeting on June 15. 2022, at the Thomas House in Dayton beginning at 1:00. There were 8 members present. After lunch, President Debbie Weekley called the meeting to order.
Old business - President Weekley reported that 2 Auxiliary members placed 54 American flags at the Mt. Crawford Cemetery on graves of departed Veterans during Memorial Day weekend.
Member Gloria Hildebrand told the members that she had agreed to be in charge of the cake booth at the Bridgewater Lawn Party for the Bridgewater Fire & Rescue Squad Lawn Party on Wednesday through Saturday June 15 - 18. She asked if the members would be willing to help her on Wednesday night. 6 members volunteered to help her and 2 members helped her every night.
President Weekley told the group the Clover Hill/Lilly parade was going to be held on Monday, July 4th. She asked if the members would like to be in the parade. 9 members agreed to take part in helping decorate the vehicle and participating in the parade.
President Weekley brought up for discussion as to what more we could do to help the Village to Village non profit organization. All of the members were in agreement that we should do all we could to help out those in need.
There being no further business to come before the meeting, President Weekley adjourned the meeting. Next meeting to be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Post Home.
Bridgewater VFW Post 8644 Auxiliary met on Wednesday evening, July 20, 2022. There were 7 members present. Senior Vice President Catherine Smallwood called the meeting to order.
Senior Vice President Smallwood said the main thing to take care of was to approve the Standing Rules for the 2022-2023 year. Secretary Nellie Black read them. A motion was made, seconded and approved by all to accept the Standing Rules as read.
There being nothing further to come before the meeting the same was adjourned. Next meeting to be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Post Home.
The Virginia Alpha Kappa chapter meeting of Alpha Delta Kappa was called to order on September 15, 2022 at 5:30 pm by co-presidents Sherri Chapman and Vickie McAlister. The meeting was held at Asbury Methodist Church. Bonnie Eye was our guest.
After a delicious meal of taco salad, fruit, and sapopilla cheesecake provided by Sherri Chapman and Sandy Kauffman. Becky Pierce offered the "Thought for the Day" - "Success" by Larry Chengges. Deb Mongold gave us a treasurer's report and Sandy Kauffman, membership chair, encouraged all members to bring at least 1 guest to the October meeting at T. Harrison Middle School on October 13.
New Business included Julie Aittama to discuss Founders Day on October 1 at Southern Kitchen in New Market. We are to bring items for "Luke's Back Pack". It will be a tea party.
Beeper Coffman led us in the singing of "The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa"
Sherri Chapman and Vickie McAlister then called a short executive board meeting. They listed the 3 chapter goals for the biennium.
To date our chapter has 4 pearls.
Following the board meeting all members assisted Deb Bontz in the cleaning and organization of the closet at the church were items for the homeless are stored.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution organized and reminded citizens throughout the Valley to ring bells at 4 pm on 17 September to celebrate Constitution Day. Many area churches rang bells, along with chapter members and citizens throughout and to the borders of Rockingham County. Clerk of the Court, Chaz Haywood who is also a member of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution was in charge of ringing the 100 year old bell in the Rockingham County Courthouse.
Massanutton Chapter Regent Carol Parker wants everyone to know that the United States Congress declares September 17-23 every year as Constitution Week. The purpose is to remind citizens that the Constitution was signed 17 September 1787.
For more information on Constitution Week or Daughters of the American Revolution: 480-862-0905.
