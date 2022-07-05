Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061 presented its annual scholarships during the June 18, 2022, meeting at the Wood Grill on Reservoir Street in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Each year Chapter 1061 of the Vietnam Veterans of America presents $500.00 Scholarships to members and individual students of members continuing their education at different colleges and accredited institutions across the United States.
This year President Jerry O’Hara, Vice President Danny Sanders, and Treasurer Sonny Clutteur was honored to present the following eight (8) individual $500.00 scholarships to young adults in pursuit of their careers.
Payton Morris, degree in Graphics Design, Penn State University
Rachel Bailey, College of William and Mary
Logan Whetzel, bachelor of Intergraded Science, West Virginia University
Raina Daniels, practicing attorney, New England Law/Boston
Tressa Shifflett, Phd Computer Science, Capella University
Haley Henderson, Early Childhood Teacher, Northwestern State University
Wesley Henderson, Computer Science, Northwest Louisiana Tech. College
Waverly Blackwell, Wake Forest University
Chapter 1061 would like to congratulate and wish the best to all the Scholarship recipients and hope this will help them as they move forward in continuing their education and achieving new goals for their future.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. The meetings are led by President Charlette McQuilkin. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At our June 7, 2022 club meeting we held our annual end-of-the year Rotary celebration. The officers and board members were installed for the incoming Rotary year beginning on July 1, 2022, we celebrated our activities and experiences during the past year and we learned about our goals for the new Rotary year. We had an amazing Rotary year under the leadership of President Charlette McQuilkin and the 21-22 Board with at least one service project, fundraising project or other event each month in addition to our regular meetings. Charlette thanked Past President Norm Stern for his leadership through the heart of the covid restrictions in 2020-2021 and recognized the members of the 2021-2022 Board as Rotarians of the Year and everyone in the club for being part of the T.E.A.M. (Together Everyone Achieves More) that made for a successful 2021-2022. We welcome our new president, John Morrow, and look forward to another eventful year under the Rotary International theme Imagine Rotary as we strive to make our Rotary dreams a reality. John asks everyone to Imagine what else the Rotary Club of Bridgewater can be and that hopefully we will be in the hearts and minds of everyone in the Bridgewater area.
The slate of officers and board of directors for 2022-2023 are:
President: John Morrow, President-elect: Jim Clough, Secretary: Dan Plecker, Treasurer: David Huffman, Immediate Past President: Charlette McQuilkin, Committee chairs: Administration: Doug Wine, Foundation: Sam Moore, Membership: Whit Menefee, Publicity: Nadia DaMes and Service: Johna McFarland.
Our June 21, 2022 Club meeting was designated "Membership Night" and we were fortunate to have Braydon Hoover, President of the Harrisonburg Rotary Club, as our speaker. The Harrisonburg Club sponsored the Bridgewater Club in May of 1938 and the charter for our club was received on June 13, 1938. Braydon spoke on the many Rotary service activities locally and across the globe. He personally discovered that in "giving back" to the community through Rotary, Rotary also gave back to him many times over. Rotarians try to follow the 4-Way Test while being active in their clubs and communities through a commitment to service. They enjoy meeting new people, learning new things, helping others and enjoying great fellowship. We were also glad to welcome Kent O'Donohue and former Rotarian Nancy St. John as our guests.
