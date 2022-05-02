The Shenandoah Valley Chapter of Phi Delta Kappa International presented scholarships to two future teachers at their meeting on April 19, 2022. Dr. Michelle Crotteau chaired the scholarship committee, and noted that PDK received many outstanding applications, which made the selection difficult. Pam Bailey, past scholarship chair, presented the scholarships at the meeting. The two scholarship recipients were:
Madison Knight is a senior at Spotswood High School who is planning to practice teaching at the Elementary level. In fact, through her teaching mentorship course, she is working with her former third grade teacher, Kari Miller, to help in her classroom every other day! Ms. Miller said that the children love her! Madison co-presented at the virtual PDK International Conference with Bridgewater College last summer, and she serves as the president of the Educators Rising Club. Some of Madison's other activities include Varsity Tennis, Spanish Honor Society, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Jane McCoy is a senior at Turner Ashby High School who is planning to practice teaching at the Elementary level. In her junior year, Jane participated in the internship program through Teachers for Tomorrow, and her during her time in the classroom, she formed important relationships with her mentors and the children. Jane is an officer in Educator's Rising this year. Her other activities include Tri M Music Honor Society, National Honor society, and she serves as the SCA secretary. Jane is a member of the ShenRock mountain bike team.
Rocktown Camera Club met on April 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street. Meeting started with viewing member photos for the monthly challenge of “Forest Floor.” Photographer Larry Heine presented a detailed explanation of “Macro Photography,” explaining the difference between closeup and macro style photography. He also demonstrated the type of lenses and equipment to use when conducting macro photography.
The next meeting will be May 23rd on the subject, “Infrared Photography” by photographer Don Attaima. Club meetings are open to anyone interested in photography. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot.com
The Harrisonburg Branch of the AAUW will have their end of year program on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 PM at the Meadow Pointe clubhouse, located at 491 Pointe Dr., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. The speaker will be Candy Phillips from the First Step Crisis Intervention Center. Guests are welcome but must contact Mary at 540-434-6988 to attend. Programs will resume in September. For more information about AAUW, including how to join, please visit the website at https://harrisonburg-va.aauw.net/
Ruritan Zone 2 opened its April meeting with Zone Governor Rick Keyton. James Shiflet gave the invocation for the Meal. After the meal the Clubs representatives gave their Club Reports, Bridgewater President Rebecca Wright ireported on their last Meeting. They honor the Bridgewater College Police and the fallen Officers that got killed on duty. The District Governor Tom Drinkwater was present .She discussed that they will be selling Vidalia Sweet Onions. Also give a report on their Rockingham Co. Fair booth remodeling. Dictionaries where delivered to the Wilbur Elem School. A donation was given to the Bridgewater Christian School Library
Montezuma President Ron Shickle reported on the Club upcoming Fundraiser and that they added somebnew members.
Mt Crawford Lexi Showalter give the President report on the Club Fundraiser activity.
Clover Hill - James Shiflet give a report of the Club fundraisers. Discused their last Chicken Bar B Q problems they had doing Chicken Quarters. They delivered their Thoracentesis books to the Ottobine School
Rick give the West Rockingham Club Report. They are selling the Vidalia Sweet Onions.
They will be selling Bar B Q pork butts this month. They will be delivering the Dictionaries to the Mt View School, Rick delivered to the BlueStone Elementary School . The books will be be given directly to the Children. After 2 years not being able too.The members will be getting their Park really for the Easter Sunrise Service.
Debbie Crist was present for the Dayton Club. She reported that the Club had their March Meeting at the Dayton Thomas House Restaurant. They when over their Club Objectives and was able to Pay all of their objectives for the year. They decided to disband in June, after over 80 years of service to the Dayton Community. Due to membership. They will be presenting two Scholarships. With the help of the Ruritan Foundation, Build Your own Dollars program. The Foundation is giving back $750 this year. There was a discussion on what to do with their Fundraiser sign, the trash pick up route, and the Club Ruritans Road Signs. The Monteuma Club is willing to take over this things. There was a discussion on the Dayton Gospel/ Bluegrass Concerts they had, The bands that played are hoping another Club is willing to take over this great Money Fundraiser. The community really enjoyed it. There was a discussion at their Meeting to donate some of the Dayton Club Awards, minutes to the Dayton Historical Association.
Lexi Showalter give the treasurer report and the minutes from the last meeting was past out. Both where approved as presented.
Governor Rick give a report on that he had attended the Briery Branch, Monteuma, and the Dayton Club Meetings. He reported that the District April 13th Meeting, the Club President’s and the Zone Lt Governors are invited to come.A reminder will be sent out and a head count is needed. He reminded that the Club Secretary are to have their Club First Quarter Club Report into the Ruritan Office, the District Gov. Lt Governor, and the Zone Gov and Lt Governor. The second quarter National dues are owe in April and most be in to the National Office before the end of April.
Meeting was adjourned after the pledge of Allegiance. Next meeting will be held in May.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution were invited to attend the dedication of grave markers for Hannah Smith, wife of Revolutionary War Patriot Adam Smith and Revolutionary War Patriot Michael Crouse. The ceremony took place at the Craig Cemetery in Mount Jackson. The Narrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR sponsored the event.
The program opened with Regent Susan Walls of Narrow Passage and the invocation was given by Ann A. Hunter, Honorary State Regent. The colors were advanced by the VFW Post 2447. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by the assembly and guests were then introduced by Nonna Good, 1st Vice Regent. Biographies of Michael Crouse and Hannah Smith were given by descendant Beverly Robertson. The Ritual and Dedication of Markers were led by Regent Susan Walls and Honorary State Regent Ann A. Hunter.
Compatriot Randy Atkins, Past President of the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution laid a wreath at the graves as a descendant and Virginia State Vice Regent Laurie Parker Nesbitt laid a wreath from Virginia DAR. The ceremony was closed by the retirement of colors and Taps by the VFW Post 2447. A reception was held following the ceremony at St. Paul's Heritage Center in Edinburg.
Other guests attending: District VI Director Betty Wade, Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR Regent Penny Cummiskey, Fort Harrison Chapter, NSSAR 1st Vice President Ros Poplar, owners of the property where the cemetery is located, numerous members of Narrow Passage and spouses of DAR and SAR members.
