At the Mountain View High School general awards ceremony on May 13, 2022 the Rotary Club of New Market presented two Marlin P. Krouse Scholarships ($2,500) and the Rotary Club of New Market Scholarship ($1,500). Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. Its motto is “Service Above Self.” The three students awarded these scholarships embody this principle and have worked extremely hard to give back to their local community through their respective time and talents in community service projects through their efforts in the Mount View Interact Club sponsored by Ms. Lisa Gibson.
Two sisters from Rockingham County, Virginia, were keynote speakers at the April 19, 2022, Shenandoah Valley Phi Delta Kappa meeting held at O'Neills in Harrisonburg.
Their topic was "Teaching: From High School to College to the First Years in The Classroom." Danielle and Lexia Werner are both Bridgewater College graduates (Lexia just graduated.)
Both have received scholarships from Phi Delta Kappa International. Both were members of Educators Rising, the co-curricular club for students in Teachers for Tomorrow classes in high school (formerly known as Future Teachers of America.)
Danielle teaches and coaches at East Rockingham High School in Rockingham County, Virginia. Lexia will be a first year teacher at Keister Elementary School in Harrisonburg City next fall.
The meeting was dedicated to the late Larry Huffman, who was a former president of Shenandoah Valley Chapter PDK and passed away recently. ONeills was one of his favorite places, and he had attended a SV PDK Board meeting there last fall.
The staff at ONeills created a special display in his memory when Larry died. Some of the members of Shenandoah Valley PDK made scholarship donations to the scholarship fund in memory of Larry. (It's not too late to do so; send a check payable to Shenandoah Valley PDK, with a note that it is in Larry's memory, to Treasurer Dale MacAllister, PO Box 46, Singers Glen, VA 22850.)
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met 11 May in the meeting room at Eagle Carpet. The meeting was opened by Regent Penny Cummiskey and the Ritual was led by Chaplain Candace Farthing, Pledge of Allegiance by 1st Vice Regent Faith Forkovitch, American's Creed by Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore, Preamble by Honorary Regent Leann Cloud and the National Anthem by Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Welcome was given to guest speaker Virginia State Organizing Secretary Courtenay Stanley and prospective member Heather Keens, with welcome back to Bonnie Toth and Jan Leach.
Secretary Stanley spoke to the chapter on accomplishments by state executive committee members during the 2019-2022 administration.
Memorial for Patriot Ancestor Henry Bartholomew was given by Regent Cummiskey, one of her ancestors. The President General's Message was read followed by a National Defense Minute.
Shelvie Carr won the DAR Daughters Magazine subscription drawing. Nine members were recognized that have May birthdays. Reports were given that included highlights from the Virginia State Conference that was held in March and the chapter 125th Anniversary celebration held last month. Treasurer Norma Sheap gave report and Minutes were approved by Recording Secretary Karen Craun. Awards that were received at the State Conference were presented to members and committees. Bonnie Toth was inducted into membership officially and given her first DAR recognition pin. The current executive committee was called forward by Regent Cummiskey and thanked for their service from 2019-2022. The incoming elected executive committee for the term 2022-2025 then came forward and State Organizing Secretary Courtenay Stanley conducted the installation of members that include: Carol Parker, Regent; Susan Griner Plank, 2nd Vice Regent; Kathy Hilbert, Chaplain; Lisa Kanney, Recording Secretary; Katherine Lyon, Corresponding Secretary; Norma Sheap, Treasurer; Agnes Donnelly, Registrar; Shelvie Carr, Librarian. Vice Regent and Historian will be installed at a Fall meeting, they were not able to attend. Outgoing Regent Cummiskey passed the Chapter Regent pin to Carol Parker and turned over the gavel. Regent Carol Parker then made a motion for the chapter to elect Cummiskey as Honorary Regent and the motion passed. A video was then shared with the chapter of highlights from the service of the outgoing Regent. Prayer was given by Chaplain Kathy Hilbert and Regent Carol Parker adjourned the meeting. The annual Memorial Day Remembrance will be held at the JMU Memorial Wall on Memorial Day at 10 am.
The Fulks Run Ruritan Club met May 3, 2022 at the Chimney Rock VFW for their regular meeting. The club reported 317.5 hours of volunteer service.
During our previous meeting, the club celebrated Trevillo (Bill) Miller’s 100th birthday. Bill is the only living charter member of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club. Bill’s family attended, and we all celebrated with cake and ice cream. We also welcomed Dewey Ritchie, District 1 Supervisor, who presented the evening’s program. He discussed the county budget, reassessment, taxes, and the Middle River Jail.
At our May meeting, we discussed our ongoing park improvement project. Be on the lookout for new playground equipment in the upcoming weeks. We hope to have the new playground installed by the end of the month. We are also working on plans for a walking path, and we hope the community will be pleased to see the many improvements we have planned.
Upcoming events at the park include the annual July 4th Yard Sale, the Fulks Run Lawn Party on July 21-23, and the annual Bill Harter Memorial Truck and Tractor Show on July 30.
