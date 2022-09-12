The Rocktown Camera Club will start a new season of photography topics and photos at its next meeting September 26 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 725 S. High Street, Harrisonburg.
On the agenda will be the results of this summer's Scavenger Hunt. The hunt included twenty categories for members to photograph. Afterwards, members will be introduced to Jeff and Larry who will be arranging for future presentations and topics. Members will have the opportunity to submit their ideas for future topics.
Club meetings are open to new, amateur, and professional photographers. For further details, visit rocktowncameraclub.blogspot. com for additional club information.
The New Market Farmer's Market has closed early for the 2022 season due to circumstances beyond their control.
The Market will be looking for more vendors and will reopen in Spring, 2023.
Watch the New Market Farmer's Market Facebook page for updates.
For more information or to become a vendor for 2023, contact Sharon at 540-820-6613 or Donna at 540-810-0300.
The VFW Auxiliary of Bridgewater Post 8644 held its monthly meeting at the Thomas House in Dayton at 1:00 on May 18, 2022, with 10 members in attendance. President Weekley called the meeting to order and after opening prayer and the pledge of allegiance she opened the meeting for discussion.
The President stated that Memorial Day weekend was coming up and asked did we want to distribute Buddy Poppies for donations to the relief fund. After discussion, a motion was made and seconded that 7 of the members were willing to take time to distribute Poppies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bridgewater Superfoods Store.
Then Madam President stated that flags needed to be placed on the graves in honor of our departed Veterans at Mount Crawford Cemetery during Memorial Day weekend. It was agreed that should be done and President Weekley and Sylvia Hollen agreed to do it. 54 flags were placed at the grave sites.
President Weekley told the group about a project called Village to Village that needed items for incoming refugees needing furniture and items for their homes. Village to Village works with these refugees but need help from the community for the items needed. It was brought on the floor that the Auxiliary donate $200.00 to purchase kitchen items. A motion was made and seconded and approved by all the members that we spend $200.00 for kitchen items. Shirley Bosley volunteered to take on this project. It was also decided among the members that each of them would donate items themselves.
The President told the group that a care package had been sent to a soldier in Africa with items that were useful to him. They agreed that they would continue to do this project as and when they received names of soldiers who could use the care packages.
Conversation among the members also indicated that several of them were receiving e-mails from the Department of Virginia Auxiliary requesting that we stay in touch with our representatives about various bills coming up before Congress and the Senate asking them to please vote for these bills to continue to help our Veterans in need. Indication was that several of the group were responding as requested.
There being nothing further to be discussed it was time for nomination and installation of new officers for the ensuing year 2022-2023. The following officers were elected and installed by Installing Officer Catherine Smallwood. Debbie Weekley, President; Catherine Smallwood - Senior Vice President; Susan Huffman - Junior Vice President; Louise Grady - Treasurer; Susan Huffman - Chaplain; Anne Knupp - Conductress; Gloria Hildebrand - Guard; Catherine Smallwood - First Year Trustee; Kathy Kimes - Second Year Trustee; Susan Huffman - Third Year Trustee; Nellie Black was requested to be Secretary and she accepted the position. Others appointed by the President for Auxilary Programs were Shirley Bosley - Veterans & Family Affairs; Catherine Smallwood - Buddy Poppies; and Sylvia Hollen - Legislative.
