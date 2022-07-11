The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on June 14, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. President David Grimm called the meeting to order with 16 members present. The guest speaker for the meeting was Mr. Tom Knapp, Bee Keeper and owner of Knapp’s Bees, LLC of Harrisonburg. Mr. Knapp gave the group a great summary of the status, life cycle, and future of our honey bee population within the city of Harrisonburg. The presentation was a good reminder of the importance of maintaining our bee population.
During the meeting, President David installed Kathy Burke as our newest member.
He also announced the 60th wedding anniversary of Bobby and Lorraine Good. Reports were made reminding the group of our work with FFA-4H and AVA Care this month.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:10 PM with the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners will be coming to the New Market Area Library on Wednesday, July 13, at 10 am to present programs focused on the rain gardens which the Master Gardeners created and maintain for the library at the summer reading program for children of all ages. Insect Safari: Finding Insects in the Garden and Using Our Senses in the Garden will be the focus of the exploration, which will be held outside weather permitting. If it rains, the program will still be held inside.
It's not too late for children, teens, and adults to sign up for the summer reading program at the library anytime the library is open. Details are available in the library.
The drawing for great prizes for all ages for summer reading will be held on Friday, July 29, at the final summer reading program of the summer. Children may turn in reading logs on or before July 29 to receive a free book and extra entries in the prize drawings!
For more information check out the New Market Area Library Facebook page! Photos are from the three programs held in June at the library. The theme for summer reading this year is "Oceans of Possibilities."
