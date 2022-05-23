A regular luncheon meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Traditions Restaurant in Harrisonburg. President Steve Alvis presided over the business meeting and the District Lieutenant Governor Dennis Baugh welcomed and inducted new member Ramona Sanders into the Club.
President Alvis then opened the Annual Meeting. Elections were held for the coming Kiwanis year, 2022-2023, and the following slate of officers and directors put forward by the Nominating Committee were unanimously elected: Pamela Miller, President, Marianne Halterman, President-Elect, Treasurer, Lisa Shull, and Ronald King was recommended as Secretary for the coming year. Board Directors elected were: Bill Loomis, Glenn Weatherholtz, Steve Alvis, Michael Evans, Barbara Roadcap, J.D. Glick, Henry Hawkins, Bob Mead and Gerald Taylor. Guests Patty May and Becky Glick were recognized.
Reports presented included the Treasurer’s and the Foundation Treasurer’s reports.
Dr. Taylor gave an excellent presentation of how Club projects and efforts are funded.
Following the Foundation report, President Alvis turned the meeting over to speaker
Dr. David McQuilkin, Professor Emeritus, Bridgewater College, who discussed the situation in Ukraine. Prof. McQuilkin especially noted the ways in which the particular historical worldview by Russia’s leader guides his present attempt to create a new Russian identity restoring the wholeness of Russia, where once again the “State is grander than the sum of its parts” and the State is indivisible, an all-encompassing autocracy. Ukraine was gravitating politically toward the West, new ideas were influencing its people. The possibility of Ukraine’s joining NATO may have been the tipping point for the Russian leader. Following Dr. McQuilkin’s talk, the members gave him a round of applause and he was presented a token of esteem by the Club. The meeting was adjourned.
Jack Kearney, owner of the Thomas House Restaurant in Dayton, Virginia, presented the program for the first in-person meeting since 2019 for District G RTA. Jack, who with his wife Brenda also owns Buckhorn Inn, had many great stories about the history of the Thomas House which was built in 1818.
Attendees also heard information from the first statewide Virginia Retired Teachers Association meeting which was held May 2 -4, 2022, and presidents were reminded of reports due. Representatives of the Augusta Retired Educators Association (AREA), the Page County Retired School Personnel (PCRSP) and Shenandoah County Retired Teachers Association (SCRTA) were present. The VRTA is not just for teachers; it is for any retired education employees. For more information on how to join, contact Karen Whetzel, President of District G RTA at 540-740-8589 or kswhetzel@gmail.com.
The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta Kappa met on Thursday, May 12th, for a potluck dinner at the home of Cathy Hunter.
Recently Mr. Evan Vass, VA addressed the Rotary Club of New Market on a wide range of topic based upon his perspective as Shenandoah Counties Administrator. Subjects ranged from tourism, economic development, the counties rebranding effort, and his long-range vison of the county. Evan has previously held positions in local government management with the Town of New Market as Town Manager for 8 years and Assistant City Manager of Harrisonburg for 2 years. His depth of knowledge and deep passion for and understanding of the complexities of local government was much appreciated by all in attendance. The county is extremely fortunate to have Mr. Vass in such a position of responsibility and the Rotary Club of New Market looks forward to his return.
After a delicious dinner and good fellowship, Dana Meriwether, state president, initiated the new officers for 2022. The new officers for the 2022-2024 biennium will be: Sherri Chapman and Vickie McAlister co-presidents, Julie Aittima, past president, treasurer, Deb Mongold, secretary, Cathy Hunter. Bea Crantz and Becky Pierce are chaplains, Beeper Coffman altruistim chairman, and Twilla Lambert is chairman of Fraternity Education.
Following the initiation of officers the regular monthly meeting was conducted by outgoing president, Julie Aittima. Sisters were given a treasurer’s report, and the minutes of the last meeting were shared by secretary Beeper Coffman. Information was shared about sisters not at the meeting. The scholarship recipient was identified by Sherri Chapman. Twilla Lambert collected canned goods for the food bank. All sisters were encouraged to attend the Southeast Regional Conference to be held in July in Wilmington, NC.
Julie Aittima, new Blue Ridge District President brought members up to date with district news.
The annual planning meeting will be held at Blue Stone Winery on June 16th at 1:30.
The meeting ended with the singing of “The Lamp of Alpha Delta Kappa.”
