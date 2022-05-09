The Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution participated in the annual Harrisonburg High School Army ROTC awards ceremony held on May 6th.
First Vice President CAPT Ros Poplar USN (ret) presented the Bronze R.O.T.C. Medal to Cadet Major Alondra Guifarro. Cadet Major Alondra Guifarro is a junior at Harrisonburg High School as a 3rd year Cadet in the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC)
The Award is presented in recognition of outstanding leadership qualities, military bearing, and excellence, which exemplify the high ideals and principles which motivated and sustained our patriot ancestors. Other guests included Compatriot Kirk Sheap past President of the Fort Harrison Chapter and Massanutten Chapter, NSDAR Regent Penny Cummiskey.
Cadet Major Guifarro is a role model and respected representative of Harrisonburg High School. She displays sense of balance regarding academia, co-curricular and extracurricular activities. Her character and high level of achievement are reflected in her grade point average, a three-time recipient of the High School Excellence Award, and her accomplishments in JROTC. Ms. Guifarro is the leader of the Color Guard, Drill Teams, and Raider Teams.
Disabled clients of Service Dogs of Virginia (SDV) will receive supplies for their new dogs thanks to a project sponsored by the Virginia District of Pilot International of which the Pilot Club of Harrisonburg is affiliated.
Pilot members raised funds for the Take Home Kits by selling Pilot 100th Anniversary Christmas ornaments. Then the District applied for and received a $1,250 matching grant from the Pilot International Founder’s Fund. A check for $2500 was presented to SDV Director, Peggy Law. Pilot International is a 100-year old non-profit organization whose mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world focusing on encouraging brain safety and health and supporting those who care for others.
SDV, based in Charlottesville, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that raises, trains and places dogs to assist people with disabilities. www.servicedogsva.org
For more information visit www.pilotvadistrict.org, www.pilotinternational.org or Pilot Club of Harrisonburg President Elect, Kathy Clancey, at 540-435-9399.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the National Defense Committee ROTC Medal to Cadet First Sergeant Roman Chornoblavkeyi at the annual Harrisonburg High School Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps award ceremony 6 May.
The award is given to a cadet that has demonstrated academic excellence, dependabiity, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership, and a fundamental and patriotic understanding of the importance of Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. The certificate was signed by the President General of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Denise Doring Van Buren and the National Chair of the National Defense Committee, Laurie Parker Nesbitt. Massanutton Chapter Regent Penny Cummiskey presented the award and medal. Chapter Regent elect Carol Parker and Treasurer Norma Sheap also attended the ceremony.
The Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution presented an award in recognition of outstanding leadership qualities, military bearing and excellence, which exemplify the high ideals and principles which motivated and sustained our patriot ancestors. First Vice President Ros Poplar presented the SAR award, Compatriot Kirk Sheap, Past President of the Fort Harrison Chapter was also in attendance.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution were pleased to be represented at the annual JMU Duke Battalion ROTC awards ceremony 4 May at Memorial Hall. Cadet Adrianna Menjivar was the recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution, National Defense Committee Gold Medal. The award is given for demonstrating academic excellence, dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and patriotic understanding of the importance of the ROTC. Cadet Menjivar is from Alexandria and will be taking a commission in the National Guard after graduation. Cadet Menjivar was also presented with the Jody Turner Memorial Scholarship in memory of veteran Jody Turner, former Clerk of the Court and friend of Massanutton Chapter. Regent Penny Cummiskey presented the award and Carol Parker, Regent-elect also attended.
The Fort Harrison Chapter of the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution presented a Society award given by 1st Vice President Ros Poplar and Past President Randy Atkins attended.
The ceremony was hosted by LTC Michael "Graham" Davidson who currently serves as the Professor for Military Science at JMU.
The board of NARFE Chapter 164 invites all renewed and eligible prospective members to an in-person meeting on Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, at Traditions Family Restaurant, 625 Mt. Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg. Registration, lunch (fee), social from 11:00a.m., with 12noon presentation by Dave Covington, P.E., I-81 Program Delivery Director with the Virginia Department of Transportation, an update on improvements and news regarding the Interstate 81 corridor. Business meeting to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.