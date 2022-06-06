Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held a meeting on May 25th Sunnyside. The Beta Sigma Phi grace was repeated before the delicious potluck meal along with the opening ritual. Standing committees submitted their reports. The Executive Board will meet this summer to make plans for the coming year activities. The meeting was closed with the closing ritual.
The chapter held the Founders Day event April 30th at Sunnyside. A very lovely affair with letters from the President of BSP and the coming year theme announced. We celebrated many rituals, Ellen Green and Judy Miller received the Diamond Circle award for 60 years participation. Pat Banks received the Golden Circle award for 50 years. Congratulations!
2022– 2023 Officers. President: Linda Carr, Vice President: Ann Dellinger, Treasurer: Ann Yager, Corresponding Secretary: Catana Fulk and Recording Secretary: June Barton.
The Bridgewater Rotary Club meets on the 1st, 3rd and 5th Tuesday evenings at the Houff Center at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. The meetings are led by President Charlette McQuilkin. For more information about the Bridgewater Rotary Club visit our Facebook Page or contact us at bridgewaterrotary@gmail.com
At our May 3, 2022 club meeting, we welcomed Dr. John Downey, President of Blue Ridge Community College and a Harrisonburg Rotarian, as our guest speaker. Dr. Downey spoke on the challenges facing our current workforce and community colleges. Historically, workforce shortages have been limited to one or two sectors of the economy. But today we are facing unprecedented worker shortages in virtually every sector of the economy. Meanwhile, community college enrollments have declined over the past decade, just when business and industry needs educated and trained workers the most. What is causing this labor shortage? First, the labor market participation rate (LMPR) has declined from 67% in the 90's to 62% today. One reason for the declining LMPR is baby boomers retiring in record numbers and the pandemic accelerating the great exit from the workforce. Of greater concern is the rise of opioid addiction and other substance abuse. In comparison to the year 2000, 21- to 30-year-old males are currently working an average of 12% fewer hours. Some researchers suggest that the transfer of wealth from baby boomers to the next generation has resulted in fewer people feeling the need to work, and many in this age group have started non-profits or their own businesses, resulting in fewer workers. In addition, 2.4 million women left the workforce at the height of the pandemic, many of them in jobs that were hardest hit by closures, such as the hospitality, retail, and travel/tourism jobs. More recently, the cost of childcare, and lack of childcare options, continues to disproportionately impact women seeking to return to work.
Blue Ridge Community College is developing programs that result in faster time to completion and increased pay. They also continue to partner with other educational institutions like our local technical centers to avoid duplication of offerings and to maximize pathways for lifelong learning and training. They continue to offer innovative pathways to our local baccalaureate institutions: EMU, BC, JMU and MBU. BRCC is working to identify barriers to completion and success, and providing support services with community agencies like the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and other food pantries, housing agencies, and mental health providers.
At the May, 3, 2022, the club was also was honored to work with the Town of Bridgewater to present the very first Carlyle Whitelow prize in his memory. The award is to be given to a student that exemplifies Carlyle's kindness and generosity of spirit and dedication to Service above Self. The first winner of this annual $1,000.00 award was Bridgewater College senior Tyrone Warren II. Tyrone is a member of the Bridgewater College football and track and field teams, as well as part of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Omicron Delta Kappa honor society and BC United—a peer education and bystander education organization that addresses issues of sexual violence and substance use. Off campus, Tyrone has interned with Orange County (Va.) Circuit Courts, modeled with Maître Models and coached youth basketball. He is an active member of his home church, Orange Grove Baptist Church in Unionville. Following graduation on Saturday, Warren hopes to start his career as a forensic biologist and lab technician. Tyrone is from Orange County, VA and majored in bio-chemistry and minored in criminal justice. He is also the recipient of the Alumni Association Citizenship Award at Bridgewater College. Tyrone related that Carlyle spoke to their team on occasion and he was aware of what a special person Carlyle was. We are so pleased that the first winner is such a worthy recipient and wish him well in the next chapter of his life.
In May, it is the Club's tradition to honor our outstanding local Vocational/Technical teachers and at our May 17, 2022 meeting it was our privilege to welcome our guests from Turner Ashby High School, Wilbur Pence Middle School and Massanutten Technical Center. Service Chair, Johna McFarland, described Rotary’s history in valuing the importance of each type of vocation. Unfortunately, two of our three award recipients could not attend but the local school administrators described the recipients and their deserving work in their respective vocational or technical fields. Phil Judd, principal at Turner Ashby High School, described the work of their recipient, Joni Lam, in the Family and Consumer Sciences Department. Sandy Rinker, Supervisor of Adult Programs at Massanutten Technical Center, described the work of their recipient, Christie Pearson, in the Health Careers field. John Childs, principal at Wilbur Pence Middle School, introduced Justin Hitt (and his wife, Jennifer) and described his work with drones, lasers, photography and more. Each recipient received a certificate of appreciation for their contributions and $250.00 to purchase supplies for their classes and/or programs.
It was a HOT weekend but no rain for the 5th Annual Strawberry Festival presented by the four Rotary District 7570 Area 3 Rotary Clubs (interrupted by covid-19 the last two years) and our Club contributed by preparing chocolate-covered strawberries the evening before and also helping to prepare and serve strawberry shortcakes, strawberry sundaes, chocolate-covered strawberries and strawberry lemonade on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The profits from past Strawberry Festivals have gone toward parks (our Rotary clock at Generations Park, Rockingham Park and pickleball courts at Morrison Park, for example). This year the profits will go to help provide child care scholarships - administered without fee by United Way. We want to thank St. Stephen's United Church of Christ for providing their kitchen and fellowship hall for a lot of the preparation space.
On Saturday, May 28, club members worked with the other local Rotary clubs (Harrisonburg, Rockingham and Massanutten) to sponsor Valley Fest at Massanutten Resort. It was a gorgeous day and this was Rotary’s first time hosting the event. It was a great success! Proceeds will be going to the area clubs and to support child care scholarships in the area.
