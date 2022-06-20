The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated and participated in activities in honor and respect for Flag Day 14 June. Chapter Regent Carol Parker, Vice Regent Carolyn Frank, Linda Thomas and Honor Regents Eleanor Price and Penny Cummiskey placed flags around the court house in court square with help from husbands. The chapter also participated in a Flag Retirement and Flag Dedication ceremony in Weyers Cave that was sponsored by the Fort Harrison Chapter, NSSAR, A.G. Stacker, Inc., and the Boys Scouts. Scouts started the ceremony under the direction of Massanutten District Commissioner for the Virginia Headwaters Council of Boy Scouts Matthew Phillippi, also Fort Harrison SAR member. The Scouts disposed of more than 250 worn and damaged flags. The Remembrance program was led by Wes Dove, President of Fort Harrison Chapter, NSSAR and the Virginia Society SAR Color Guard presented colors. A prayer of dedication was given followed by a moment of silence. Pledge of Allegiance was given by Past President Randy Atkins, SAR Pledge by David Carpenter. Captain Ros Poplar, USN retired and SAR member spoke on "Flag Day as Seen by a Veteran," followed with Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey leading the American's Creed.
A.G. Stacker members hoisted a new flag on a 40ft. newly installed flagpole as Pete Johnson same the National Anthem. A prayer of dedication for the new flag was given and certificates of appreciation were presented to veterans from the SAR. In closing with prayer Taps were played and prayer was given. Those attending from Massanutton Chapter, NSDAR: Norma Sheap, Emily Carneal and Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey.
The Narrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR, presented Mr. Daniel Martin, U.S. History teacher at North Fork Middle School, Shenandoah County Public Schools, the 2022 Outstanding Teacher of American History Award. Mr. Martin is recognized for his professionalism, dedication and passion engaging his students’ creativity in interactive historical events.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on May 18, 5:30 PM, at Oakdale Park in Bridgewater, Virginia. The Club met before providing a feast of hot dogs, chips, etc. to the participates and families of Challenger Baseball at the park. Little League Challenger Baseball is an adaptive baseball program for individuals with physical and intellectual challenges.
President David Grimm called the meeting to order with 18 members and 10 guests present. Those present included Ava Grace Forrie, and her family, recipient of the club’s annual scholarship (will be attending Washington and Lee U.). Also in attendance were Mike Morrison, Ruritan National President Elect, Perry Marshman, Ruritan National Director, Tom Drinkwater, Rockingham District Governor, and Jeff Roadcap, Rockingham District Lt. Governor.
During the shortened meeting the club:
Voted to accept three new members, Kathy Burke, Nancy Barbour, and Ed Sandy
Jo Ann Wenger received the Outstanding Club Secretary Award
James Driver received the Outstanding Club President Award
Rockingham Luncheon Club received the Blue Ribbon Club award for 2021
The regular club meeting was adjourned at 6:05 pm and we enjoyed an evening of serving approximately 150 Challenger Baseball players and family members.
The Bridgewater Ruritan Club is pleased to present the following local students with scholarships in 2022:
Reese Williams Memorial Scholarship (4 winners):
- Jonathan Williams - graduate of BRCS and will attend Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, MI.
- Sarah Grace Hilliard - graduate of BRCS and will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.
- Kolbi Henderlite - graduate of BRCS and will attend Liberty University.
- Brenna Looney - graduate of TAHS and will attend Emory & Henry College in Emory, VA.
"Build Your Dollar" Ruritan Scholarship:
- Matthew Beach - graduate of TAHS and will attend Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, VA.
David Evick Memorial Scholarship:
- Kyle Evick for his sophomore year at WVU in Morgantown, WV.
