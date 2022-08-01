The Pilot Club of Harrisonburg met in person and via Zoom at the VA Co-op Extension Office on Monday, June 11, 2022, with President Evelyn Combs presiding. The invocation was given by Gayle Peterman. A patriotic message highlighting “Flay Day” on June 14, was given by Nancy Thomas who then led us in the Pledge of Allegiance.
There was no guest speaker scheduled this month as we installed our new officers and developed the Plans of Work for the 2022-23 Pilot year. Diane Fulk conducted the service installing new officers: President, Anita Burner; President Elect, Kathy Clancey; Secretary, Bobbi Hottinger; Treasurer, Tammy Scott; Directors: Evelyn Combs, Nancy Thomas and Pat Haden.
The Plans of Work included the scheduling our Fundraising efforts for the year. We will have our traditional Pecan Sales starting in September, so please plan to contact a Pilot to place your order for the November delivery. We will also be hosting a Bunco Party and other special events. Our Projects for the year will include presenting “Brainminder’s” puppet shows to several pre-schools in the community and our signature project of providing bike helmets while promoting Brain Safety and Awareness. We will also be sponsoring one of the recipients of the Project Lifesaver program through the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
A safety tip was shared by Bobbi Hottinger reminding us that rear-view mirrors are small and windshields are big because where you are headed is much more important than what you have left behind.
Members were asked to bring canned tuna and chicken in July for the monthly food pantry donation.
For information about Pilot International please call 540-434-9793, visit us on Facebook, the Virginia District or the Pilot International website.
The Rockingham Luncheon Ruritan Club (Rockingham District) met on July 20, 11:30 AM, at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg. The club’s program this month included a presentation by Virginia State Senator Mark Obenshain. Senator Obenshain shared insights of this past year’s legislation plus some key issues coming up in the next legislative session.
Other business included the induction of newest member Nancy Barbour by President David Grimm. Also, a new membership directory was distributed by Vice President Paula Frazier. And we appreciated the visit of the Rockingham District Lt. Governor, Jeff Roadcap.
The meeting ended with Winston Wenger leading us in the Pledge of Allegiance. At this point we divided into group stations to pack 50 gift kits for our homeless community to be distributed by Valley Open Doors. We all enjoyed the opportunity to help make better our community.
The Northeast Neighborhood Association will host the annual National Night Out at the John Wesley United Methodist Church Pavilion at 455 Sterling Street on Tuesday August 2, 2022 at 5:00pm.
National Night Out is a way to celebrate Police and Community Partnerships. Free Food, Fun, and Fellowship. All are welcome.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met in Charlottesville 30 July for the annual Virginia /DAR District VI meeting. Members from twelve of the thirteen chapters were represented that included two Honorary State Regents; Elizabeth Haugh and Ann Hunter.
The meeting was called to order by District VI Director Betsy Edgecomb, invocation by Chaplain and Honorary chapter Regent Linda Dinsmore. The American's Creed, the National Anthem and the Preamble were led by other district officers followed by introduction of guests, reading of the standing rules and roll call of chapters. Virginia State Regent Laurie Parker Nesbitt was the guest speaker and shared her State Regent's Project which will focus on helping Veterans and First Responders. Reports were given from the Director and each of the Regents present.
Invitation to the 2023 District meeting was given and will be hosted by Shenandoah River Chapter, NSDAR. The Shadwell Chapter, NSDAR hosted the meeting led by Regent Jessica Neal.
Virginia DAR state officers in attendance: State Regent Laurie Nesbitt, Vice Regent Jennifer Inskeep, Recording Secretary Adele Morris, Corresponding Secretary Penny Cummiskey, Registrar Susan Dewing and Historian Susan Walls. Massanutton Chapter was proud to have 9 members in attendance that included Regent Carol Parker, Chaplain Kathy Hilbert, Registrar Agnes Donnelly, Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore, Eleanor Price and Penny Cummiskey, members Linda Thomas and Becca Whitfield. The meeting was closed with prayer.
