The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on June 14, 2022, at the Harrisonburg Police Department. Attending were FOP and FOP Associate Lodge members.
Vice President, Scott Coverstone, conducted the meeting in the president’s absence and gave the treasurer’s report in the treasurer’s absence.
Secretary, Greg Deeds, reported: member numbers; cards sent to members in distress; Lodge 13’s annual donation to Area-4 Special Olympics was made; Executive Board elections will be held at the October 11th meeting at the HPD; HPD will be celebrating its 150th anniversary on November 12, 2022 - requests were made for any old photos for a presentation – more info later about the availability of commemorative shirts and other items; Team Harrisonburg’s bike ride raised over $16,000 for the National Police Museum and Memorial, riding with Delaware’s chapter in May; Jericho Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, June 18th, will stop at each town throughout the county; updates given on members having health issues and fundraisers to help with costs of recovery; retirements of MPO Tony Hermes and Allen Litten will be honored.
Vice President, Scott Coverstone, announced the 2022-2023 Scholarship awardees – Anna Wilkins and Madison Nelson.
Secretary Deeds announced the Christmas Dinner with Installation of Officers will be held on Saturday, December 10th at 6:00pm at O’Neill’s Grill – a State FOP officer will be invited to install Lodge 13 officers.
Associate Karen Smith reported a fundraiser with Chick-fil-A will be held from June 27-July 9.
The 35th FOP State Biennial Conference will be held August 9-13th in Norfolk, VA – thus the Lodge 13 August meeting won’t be held – Secretary/Director Greg Deeds, Sgt-at-Arms Kenny Puffenbarger, and Associate Karen Smith will attend from Lodge 13.
Next meeting - 6:00 pm, October 11, 2022, at the Harrisonburg Police Department.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at the Price Rotary Senior Center in Westover Park on 22 June to rededicate the flag pole and a new flag. Honorary Regent Eleanor Price and granddaughter of namesake for the Senior Center opened the program with welcome and introduction of guests. The invocation was given by chapter Treasurer Norma Sheap who read a Flag poem.
A new flag was presented to Lynn Hoy, Senior Services Coordinator for the center and Honorary Regent Price, Regent Carol Parker and Lynn Hoy hoisted the new flag. The flag pole and plaque at it's base were donated and presented 45 years ago to the center on flag day.
The guests then recited the Pledge of Allegiance. 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank read the words to God Bless America and those in attendance sang the first verse. Regent Carol Parker read a dedication for the Flag and the guests sang the National Anthem and Regent Parker closed the ceremony with a benediction.
Those attending from Massanutton Chapter; Regent Carol Parker, Honorary Regent Eleanor Price, Honorary Regent Penny Cummiskey, 2nd Vice Regent Susan Plank, Treasurer Norma Sheap and Kirk Sheap; Past President of the Fort Harrison Chapter National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.
New Market Rotary Club. Mr. Yash Desai past President of the Rotoract Club VA Commonwealth University (VCU) the provided a compelling testimaony of how Rotary imapcted his life as a college student and how he is now committed his life to heloing others both as a phsicain and as a future Rotarian. Yash was recently accepted to join the Class of 2026 at VCOM, located in Blacksburg, VA and will be starting school in less than a month, He aspires to open his own clinic one day and provide affordable care to the individuals in our community.
