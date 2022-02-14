The Fraternal Order of Police Manuel W. Trenary Lodge 13 met on Dec. 11, 2021, at Traditions Restaurant, for its annual Christmas Dinner. Attending were the FOP, FOP Auxiliary, FOP Associate Lodge members and their guests.
Lodge 13 President, Frank Earman, welcomed those attending and Chaplin Ritchie gave the invocation.
President Earman thanked all Lodge 13 members that participated in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing on Nov. 27th at the Valley Mall.
Scott Biller, of Lindsey Funeral Homes, presented Lodge 13 a check, to remain a Lodge 13 Corporate Sponsor for 2022.
Members were reminded that 2022 dues are now being collected and need to be paid as soon as possible.
The Fulks Run Ruritan Club met Feb. 1, 2022 at the Chimney Rock VFW for their regular meeting. The club reported 184 hours of volunteer service.
The Rabies Clinic held in the park on Jan. 8 was a success. We were able to help the community vaccinate 155 animals, which included 150 dogs and 5 cats. Thank you to Heartland Veterinary for providing this service and to everyone who came out to support this important effort.
Three new members were invited to join the Club this month: Amy Funk, Lindsey Lang, and Travis Fulk. We look forward to their formal installation as full members next month. We are always excited to welcome new members. Ask a Ruritan how you can become a member.
Look forward to improvements to our park this year! Given all the hard work and funds provided by our many events (including lawn parties, chicken BBQ’s, yard sales) as well as the generous gifts given by our community supporters, we believe it is now time to invest in much-needed improvements to our treasured park designed to benefit our surrounding community. Our plan for the park will begin with the installation of a quarter mile walking path, new playground equipment, and other improvements as our budget allows.
You can keep up on the progress and find information about upcoming events by checking the Fulks Run Ruritan Club Facebook page.
The program for the Bridgewater Ruritan Club's February meeting was a presentation by David Wenger about the Central Valley Habitat for Humanity's new "Restore." The Restore sells donated goods and uses the proceeds to build Habitat houses.
The Harrisonburg Restore opened in January and follows the Restore that operates in Staunton. Restores rely on donations of usable appliances, furniture, building supplies, household items, books, etc. They work with other agencies (ARC assists with housekeeping) and welcome volunteers, The Restore is located in Dukes Plaza next to Ollie's.
The Bridgewater Ruritan Club contributed $300 to the Restore. Also in our meeting, we acknowledged Member Emeritus Forrest Frazier's 97th birthday. In appreciation and memory of the service of Officers JJ Jefferson and John Painter, the Club will be making a donation to the scholarship fund at Bridgewater College. If you are interested in joining the Ruritans, contact any member, or call 540.674.5431.
The Massanutton Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 9 at the Eagle Carpet meeting room and sent out a virtual YouTube meeting at the same time with the same program and reports.
The meetings opened with prayer and Ritual. Regent Penny Cummiskey presided at both meeting. Those leading the Ritual at the in person meeting were Chaplain Candace Farthing, Regent Penny Cummiskey, Corresponding Secretary Kat Lyon, Kathy Hilbert, Shirley Tonini and Honorary Regent Judy von Seldeneck.
Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore introduced Beau Dickenson, Social Studies Supervisor for Rockingham County Schools that accepted a chapter award for Outstanding American History teacher Jami Cornwell who was not able to attend.
After a luncheon catered by Dayton Tavern, the President General's Message and National Defense Minute were read to the members.
A chapter nominating committee was elected; Honorary Regent Linda Dinsmore, Chair; Honorary Regent Eleanor Price and Susan Plank. The new slate of nominated executive officers will be elected at the March meeting. Delegates for Continental Congress were elected and Regent Penny Cummiskey and Honorary Regents Linda Dinsmore, Eleanor Price and Judy von Seldeneck will represent the chapter in Washington DC in June for the week long conference.
The treasurers report was given by Norma Sheap and minutes of January meeting are available to members from Recording Secretary Karen Craun. Memorial for Patriot ancestor Charles Slaughter was given, ancestor of Ann Holtzman. DAR Magazine subscription give away was won by Carolyn Frank, February birthdays were recognized and Cares and Concerns shared.
The chapter voted on several proposed issues presented at the January meeting and announcements were made concerning the 125th chapter anniversary celebration that will be held in April. Massanutton Chapter reached 125 years of service on Feb. 3.
Benediction was given and meeting adjourned.
The Alpha Kappa chapter of Virginia Alpha Delta met on Thursday, February 10th at the Dayton Farmers Market. During our meal, President Julie Aittima conducted the meeting. Minutes were approved as sent via e-mail. Fraternity Education was on the similarities and differences between the International Convention and the Southeast Regional Conference. The Southeast Regional Conference will be held in Wilmington, N.C. this July.
Loose change was collected for the "Change for the World" which helps support educational programs here and abroad.
Sisters were urged to support each other whether still teaching or retired. Also, all altruistic reports need to be given to Twilla Lambert prior to February 20th for the completion of the state report.
Several sisters volunteered to be on the scholarship committee. The scholarship is given to a local high school student who plans to major in education in college. Any high school senior may apply for this.
The next meeting will be on March 10th.
Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary sorority for outstanding women educators.
Following the close of business the sisters went to the Landscapes in Miniature at the Dayton Farmers Market and had an enjoyable time making a miniature garden to take home.
The Port Republic Ruritans met at Grace Memorial Church on February 1. President Emily Wilson called the meeting to order, welcomed guests and led the singing of "America." Steve Saufley offered the invocation. The meal was served by the ladies of the church.
The speaker for the evening was Chaz Haywood, Rockingham County Clerk of the Circuit Court. He gave an interesting program about the duties of his office and a bit of historical information. The Club presented him a Ruritan coffee mug in appreciation.
Following the program, the business session was called to order. The minutes of the last meeting were approved. Committee reports were given. The financial report was accepted as given. The sign-up sheet for community service hours was circulated. There was no old business. Emily and John Wilson reported on the National Ruritan Convention they had attended in January at Myrtle Beach. The club was reminded that they will be giving scholarships at both Spotswood and East Rock high Schools this year and one at the vocational school.
Chicken barbeque season is just around the corner and the club will again be offering the community their famous chicken several times this year.
Adam Bowman was the winner of the 50/50 raffle.. There being no further business, the meeting adjourned with the Pledge of Allegiance. The next meeting will be at the same location on the first Tuesday of March.
