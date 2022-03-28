The Virginia Laureate Beta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi held our meeting at Sunnyside Community on March 22, 2022. President Linda Carr called the meeting to order and the opening ritual was repeated. Minutes were approved and standing committees gave their reports. Money was collected for our donation to the Blue Ridge Food Bank. Founders Day plans were made.
Our cultural program was provided by Linda Carr. She tested us on our knowledge of the 50s and 60s. These questions were hard for some, but not Ginny Holsinger who was able to get 19 out of 20. It was a lot of fun to review those good ole shows, activities and events from that time period.
Meeting was closed with the closing ritual and mizpah. A delicious meal was provided by Judy Miller and Patti Bowman.
