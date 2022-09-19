New Market Area Library will resume adult programs, beginning on Sunday, October 9 at 2:00 p.m. at the library.
Library lectures were offered continuously since 2012 until suspended during the pandemic. Several virtual programs were held during the pandemic.
Featured guest speaker will be Elizabeth Cottrell, talking about her new book, “Heartspoken, How to Write Notes that Connect, Comfort, Encourage, and Inspire”, which was released in July , 2022. The author sets the handwritten note free from old-fashioned irrelevance to become a super-power tool for connecting with others. In her book, she will show you how to make your note-writing become alive, meaningful, and impactful in ways you never thought possible.
Elizabeth, a Shenandoah County Author, has had a widely varied career including leprosy researcher, stay at home mom, community activist, leader on corporate and non-profit boards, ham radio operator, blogger and author.
Books will be available to purchase and to have signed. The program is free to the public. No pre-registration is necessary.
New Market Area Library has preschool storytimes scheduled each month through May.
Books and Babies is held the 1st Friday of each month at 10 am and is designed for children ages birth to age 3 with parent, guardian, or caregiver. October theme for Friday October 7, 2022, is Pumpkin Fun.
Preschool Storytime is held the 3rd Friday of each month at 10 am and is designed for children age three to six with parent, guardian, or caregiver. October theme for Friday, October 21 is It's Fall Y'All.
If Preschool centers would like to attend as a group, contact Becky Kipps (5kipps@shentel.net)
The New Market Area Library will also participate in the Town of New Market's Trick or Treat on Congress Street on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 5 to 7 pm. Come by the library (which is on Lee Street just one block from Congress Street) and get a treat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.