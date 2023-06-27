As a computer guy over the past five decades — yes, I am ancient — I have gotten many questions.
Many of them are repeated time after time.
For a couple of weeks, we will look at some of those most commonly-recurring questions and their answers. I will keep them short and not get too far into the weeds. If you see one that you would like to know more about, please send me an email and let me know.
Q: How do I change my computer's password?
A: Click on the “Start” button, then click “Settings” and select “Accounts.“ From there, click on “Sign-in options“ and then select "Change password."
Q: How do I update my computer's software?
A: This one has two answers. Here's the first one: For the Windows Operating System, click on “Start” and type “Check for Updates“ click on the link and wait for the computer to scan for available updates. Here is the second one: For your other software, I recommend Patch My PC, patchmypc.com, install the home version for free. After it is installed, run it and follow the instructions.
Q: How do I take a screenshot on my computer?
Again, two answers. Part one: To take a screenshot, press the “Print Screen” key on your keyboard, then paste the image into a program like Paint or Word. Part two: I recommend using a free app called, Sharex, getsharex.com. It allows you to take a screenshot of any area of your screen, not the entire monitor, as part one does. Windows has a built-in snipping tool, but I suggest you skip it.
Q: How do I restore files I accidentally deleted?
A: The easy way is to check your computer's "recycle bin," as the file may still be there. If so, you can right-click it and choose restore. If not, you may need to use a recovery tool such as Recuva, ccleaner.com/recuva. Be warned, sometimes it is too late for even an app to undelete a file, unless you want to spend some big money.
Q: What is a browser cache?
A: A browser cache is a temporary storage location on a computer or mobile device that stores website data, images, and files so that they can be accessed more quickly. They should be deleted occasionally to keep your browser fast and working at its best. Search for your browser of choice and how to delete the cache.
Q: How can I protect my computer from hackers?
A: You can protect your computer from hackers by using antivirus software, keeping it and all of your software up-to-date, and avoiding suspicious emails, do not click email links unless you are absolutely sure, and watch out what you download. Do not give your user credentials to anyone, unless you call them, and they are needed to identify you; a bank for instance.
Q: What is a hard drive?
A: A hard drive is a device that stores digital data on magnetically coated disks or on a Solid-State Drive stores data on microchips, which makes it much faster and smaller. There is at least one or the other in every P.C.; however, they may also be outside as a portable or thumb-drive.
This concludes the week's update. Remember to contact me for further information or if you have any questions.
Ron Doyle's email is rondoyle@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.