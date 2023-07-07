Last week, we looked at some of the random questions I have gotten from time to time over the years. Today, we will proceed with additional questions and answers. You requested more after last week’s session, so here they are.
Q: What is RAM?
A: Random Access Memory, commonly known as RAM, is a form of computer memory utilized for temporary storage of data. When you restart your computer, this RAM area of your computer is cleared and starts temporarily storing needed data again for quick access.
Q: What are the different types of Windows PCs?
A: There are several types of Windows PCs, including laptops, also called "notebooks;" desktops, tablets, and two-in-one devices. Laptops are computers that are easily carried and can be utilized in any location. Desktops are larger and more powerful computers that are typically used at home or in the office. Tablets are smaller and lighter than laptops and they are often used for browsing the web, watching videos, and playing games. Two-in-one devices are computers that can be used as both a laptop and a tablet.
Q: What are the different features of Windows PCs?
A: Windows PCs come with a variety of features including a web browser, a word processor, a spreadsheet program, a presentation program, a photo viewer, a music player and a video player. Windows PCs also come with a variety of security features, such as a firewall, antivirus software and parental controls. You can also download many thousands of other programs and applications to help you work, study, play games and about anything else you can think of.
Q: How do I organize my files on my computer?
A: The way Windows was designed is to create folders, subfolders, and as many more subfolders as you need. This way, you can keep related files together. When you name files, use descriptive names to make it easy to find what you need. You can have a filename up to 255 characters long, but I do not believe that is really needed. With most of mine — although I am not the be all end all — I usually keep the length of the filenames to around 15 – 25 characters, which makes it easier to identify them.
Q: If I am having problems with my Windows PC, what should I do?
A: First, you can try restarting it. If that does not work, click on the Start menu and type “troubleshoot settings” then click, “Other Troubleshooters.” Search for the areas where you are experiencing difficulties and allow Windows to attempt resolving them for you. Many times, it will fix it. Of course, sometimes it will not. Next, you may try searching for the problem online. You can also contact Microsoft support for help, support.microsoft.com.
Q: What are some of your favorite Windows programs you suggest I use?
A: In my opinion, some of the best Windows software programs include Microsoft Office or LibreOffice for production programs; along with ShareX for screen captures and Google Chrome, a browser. These programs are all popular and widely used by millions of people around the world. Moreover, all of these are free. That word is significant to me and should be to you; at least with quality programs like those mentioned above.
Please let me know if you appreciate this information and, if so, I will have more for you next week.
Ron Doyle's email is rondoyle@gmail.com.
