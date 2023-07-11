For the past two weeks, we have looked at some of the random questions I have gotten from time to time over the years. I asked you to let me know if you enjoyed them or found any of them useful. I got many positive emails about them asking me for more. So, here you go.
Q: In regards to my car, I perform oil changes and tire rotations to help it continue running smoothly. What actions should I take to ensure that my PC continues to function properly?
A: Make sure to regularly update your Windows PC with the most recent operating system updates. It is also important to back up important data on a consistent basis. Creating a strong password for all your accounts is crucial. Exercise caution when browsing websites and downloading files. Do not open emails from unfamiliar senders. Keep your antivirus program, such as Windows Security or another reputable option, updated. Additionally, be mindful of what you share online and use good judgment.
Q: How can I monitor the available storage space on my computer?
A: To access the storage settings on your computer, you have two options. Option one is to click on the "Start" button and then go to "Settings" (the gear icon), followed by selecting "System." From there, locate and click on "Storage." Alternatively, you can also reach the storage settings by clicking on the "Start" button and typing "Storage settings" in the search bar. Look for the link that appears in the list and click on it. By accessing this area, you will be able to see how much space is left on your hard drive. Additionally, you can delete items to free up more space, if desired. Just make sure to be cautious when choosing what to remove, as some files may be necessary and should not be removed.
Q: How can I remove programs from my computer?
A: First, I disagree with the standard method of removing them. The standard procedure involves clicking on the "Start" menu, then selecting "Settings" and "Apps. You could also click on "Start," type "Control Panel," select "Small Icons," and finally, "Programs and Features." After one of those actions, you need to choose the program you wish to uninstall and click on "Uninstall." The Windows Uninstaller usually leaves behind numerous unnecessary files on your hard drive. Although this leftover data generally does not cause any issues, it needlessly occupies storage space. My recommendation is to download and install REVO Uninstaller (revouninstaller.com). Currently, it is on sale with a 60% discount, or you can opt for the free version by clicking on "Products." This software will eliminate all the residual junk files.
Q: What is a file extension?
A: A file extension is a set of characters that appear at the end of a file's name. It is separated from the file name by a dot. For example, in the file name "Ron's File.docx," the extension is "docx." The extension indicates the type of file and the software program that is able to open it. In this case, the "docx" extension means that the file is specifically designed to be opened using Microsoft Office Word. There are thousands of extensions out there, so do not worry about them. Depending on how your computer is configured, you may never see an extension, as they can be hidden.
Q: What is a firewall?
A: A firewall is a network security system that monitors incoming and outgoing network traffic into and from your computer. It permits or blocks data packets based on a set of security rules. Its purpose is to establish a barrier between your internal network and incoming traffic from external sources (such as the internet). This is extremely useful because it enables your computer to block malicious traffic like viruses and hackers. It is automatically built into Windows for your protection. You may choose to purchase other options for a firewall, be they hardware or software.
That should be the final question in this series, unless someone sends a good related question. Thanks for reading!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.