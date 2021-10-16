Jandilee “Jandi” Ramos–Richards is one of the cast members who plays Alice in the current production of “Alice in Wonderland,” along with Harrisonburg High School freshman Macy Waid.
An aspiring natural scientist, Ramos-Richards said they’re fascinated by mushrooms, a motif in the show’s brightly painted set. Along with just liking the way mushrooms look, the eighth-grader at Skyline Middle School organized the school’s first LGBTQIA+ Pride Month observance and said they’ve researched species of fungi that have multiple sexes.
“I’m pangender, which means I experience all genders, so I really identify with that,” Ramos-Richards said. “Both Alice in Wonderland and Annie were some of my childhood favorite movies so I really wanted to act in them. I like how magical and confusing and all the bewilderment. Number one, I have a special fondness for mushrooms. I just saw a picture of this one on the internet it was so pretty. I’d like to think that it wasn’t photoshopped.”
The show opened Thursday night at a freshly reopened Court Square Theater at 7:30 p.m., and has 7:30 p.m. performances tonight and on Oct. 21–23. Also, there will be 3 p.m. shows Sunday and Oct. 24. It is performed by Valley Playhouse, Harrisonburg’s community theater group, with cast members from teenagers to adults.
The show begins with the Narrator, played by Michael Richards, superintendent of Harrisonburg City Public Schools, reading from a bright red Alice in Wonderland book.
“I [play] the guy that stands there and tells the story and, of course, the story keeps getting out of control. I’ve always been a big fan of local theater, I think it adds a lot to the community and in my role with the schools, I think that the arts are hugely important for students. It helps them to problem solve, helps them learn to find a voice for themselves and bring out their uniqueness,” Richards said.
Richards, also Ramos-Richards’ father, last performance was as FDR in “Annie,” according to the show’s program. Richards said he’s happy to rejoin a production with Valley Playhouse because his child has been very involved with theater. Ramos-Richards’ previous roles have included the role of orphan Roxie in the 2019 production of Alice in Wonderland.
“Jandi’s so into theater that it’s a great father-child kind of thing to do. And their talents blow mine out of the water, so I just stand back and admire,” Richards said. “It’s been two years since we’ve done a show here, so it’s a joyous event.”
Then, the audience is taken into the story from Lewis Carroll’s book, as Alice follows the meek White Rabbit, played by Elina O’Hare, a high school senior who is home schooled, into Wonderland.
Alice goes on to meet a variety of characters from the book, including the sassy and mysterious Cheshire Cat, played by Baylee Miller, a sophomore at Turner Ashby High School, who wears a Velcro smile that transforms from a toothy grin to a frown.
Alice attends a wild tea party with March Hare Amanda Mauer, who also works at Medicap pharmacy, along with Mad Hatter Daniel Over, also a music therapist at Sentara RMH Medical Center and Doormouse Erin Loker, a sophomore at Eastern Mennonite School.
Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum make humorous appearances throughout the show. Dee is played by Devyn Shea, a graduate of Old Dominion University who studied theater and is also the costume designer for the show. Dum is performed by Evelyn MacDanel, eighth-grader at Stuart Hall, in Staunton.
The Queen of Hearts, clad in a bright red full shirt and a giant red wig, is performed by Claire Parsley, a senior at Eastern Mennonite School, who’s joined in a lively game of croquet by the Dutchess performed by Lea Hedrick, who wears a full royal blue skirt with mirror diamonds and a dramatic white wig. The King of Hearts, played by Eric Hedrick, joins in the fun, along with the Knave, played by Bridget Mangan.
As she applied bright red lipstick in the theater’s green room, Parsley said “Alice in Wonderland,” is her first community theater production, but she’s been in school productions before along with being in cross country with classmate Loker in school and serving on a chapel-planning committee for school.
“I’ve filled up my schedule very well with this play,” Parsley said.
When asked if she relates to her character whose main line is “off with their heads,” Parsley said not quite. But Parsley said the motivation for her character is clear.
“Considering she’s a murderous wench, I wouldn’t say I [relate to her,]” Parsley said. “There’s more to [acting] anger than screaming and loudness. You have to find the motivations behind it, which I think our [directors] have been very helpful with. It’s difficult to phrase, because I’m technically insane. Well, not me, but my character. I’d say my main motivation is having power for the fun of it. I get a lot of thrill from seeing people cower down to me. So, my main motivation is messing with people.”
The show is co-directed by J.P. Gulla and Claire Wayman, who have directed together before on performances of “Annie,” “Anne Frank: Diary of a Young Girl,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “The Fantastiks.” Mark Dowdy is lighting and sound director, Devyn Shea designed the costumes for the show and Emily Winter is stage manager.
Also managing director of Court Square Theater, Gulla said the community theater group picked Alice in Wonderland as the production because the show’s fantastic and wild story makes a nice escape for people.
“I really enjoyed the Dum and Dee scene because it’s really funny. It’s been really stressful in the pandemic and everybody has probably been wanting something to feel more excited. I think this would be a great way for people to laugh and relieve their stress from the pandemic,” Ramos-Richards said.
