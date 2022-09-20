I bought a computer about 18 months ago. It was from a Big Computer Company that I have trusted and used for years, personally and corporately. However, they have lawyers and I do not, so their name will remain a secret. It came as many do with a two-year warranty. I bought it from an insert “Online Computer Company Name Here” third-party dealer. Meaning, I led myself to believe they were part of the Big Company and the Big Company approved of what they sold and would make it right.
I discovered my computer had a problem with the port where the electric plug goes into the battery and needed replacing. I decided, “What the heck, I can fix it for about $35. But since it is still under warranty I will send it in and let the Big Company fix it, for free.” That made perfect sense to me. The first part I got correct, the Big Company would be happy to repair it for me. I mailed it to them in their box, which they had sent to me with their UPS label. They told me they would get with me in about five days and let me know what they found out. Ten days later I had heard nothing. So, I contacted them.
Guess what? They had no record of my computer being received. I sent them a copy of the delivery showing it was received by them, on a specific date, time and signed for by Judy in their building. Oops, after an hour on the phone with them, they found it. They would communicate with me in five days and let me know what they found. Consider, I told them exactly what was wrong, which could have been a 10-minute fix for me.
Guess what? Two weeks past and nothing. I contacted them again. They said I would receive it shortly and it had been repaired. They were sorry for the delay. Two days later I received the UPS box from them … empty. Yes, totally empty. I called again. They had no idea why I got the empty box. Then they assured me that my computer was on the way.
Now the real issues start. I got the computer. Finding out that when you sent your computer in for a simple repair with this company, they replace everything. The drives, the motherboard, the RAM, etc., and replace them with new hardware.
This means that they removed my 1 terabyte hard drive and the 500 gigabyte secondary drive that I had purchased originally. They replaced them with a 116 GB drive and no secondary drive. What?! They just reduced the value of my laptop and made it so that my programs would no longer fit on my computer, much less all the data. That made it a totally useless computer to me.
They said they replace them with the default hardware that their computers come with. So, I got the smaller drive and no additional drive. That is the way they are sent to the third parties and then those people add the extras. The Big Company is not responsible for the third party seller’s upgrades. Also, the rebuilt but functional computer came with Windows 10 Home edition and not what I bought it with. I got it with Windows 10 Pro. A difference in cost and functionality.
I talked to both companies for several weeks with no help from either company. Also, the third party was no longer doing business with the Big Company. So, caveat emptor for nerds too.
The $35, 10-minute fix ended up costing me about $100 and two months. If I were not able to do all the work it would have been much more. I, personally, will never send my computer in for repair if I am able to repair it myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.