BROADWAY — Lisa Schmid-Zweigler, a Broadway business owner, doesn’t need an excuse to use “the good china.”
Owner of antique shop The Cottage on Louisa, Schmid-Ziegler coached sports at local schools and taught local middle-schoolers about philosophy, culture and at-home courses on etiquette, before opening her store in the fall of 2018.
“I like to think that pretty things make people nicer,” Schmid-Zweigler said. “They appreciate the beauty and, hopefully, it makes you want to be a little more civilized, if you will. And I think my students would probably have said that, too.”
Located in a historic house on Louisa Street, Schmid-Zweigler's boutique offers rooms full of collectibles and antiques from multiple eras and styles in a quaint, welcoming atmosphere. The store, which reopened in February, will offer Mother’s Day activities to augment other Sunday celebrations in town.
The store, lit both by electric lights and soft scented candles, is a host’s paradise with sets of fine and bone china, glassware, silver tea services and sideboards. Reflecting some of Schmid-Zweigler's personal style, the store combines delicate antiques with sturdy, rustic furniture for sale, made by Schmid-Zweigler's husband.
“My tastes have changed over the years. I like more kind of refined things but I also like kind of the rustic as well,” Schmid-Zweigler said.
While combining rustic elements with fine pieces, Schmid-Zweigler said her inventory has something for everyone. Each room of the store, which is set up much like a traditional one-story house, has items in different themes, including mid-century modern, rustic, European and American antiques.
Before the store shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, Schmid-Zweigler welcomed customers to her shop’s small front porch for free coffee and croissants in the morning and, oftentimes, a glass of wine in the evening. She also hosted group reservations for a European-style breakfast on the porch.
“We don’t connect in this world today. I want it to be a place where people can feel relaxed, refreshed, whatever,” Schmid-Zweigler said.
Today, from 11 a.m. to noon, Teresa F. Townsend, from Tapestry, LLC, a photo organizing service, is hosting a crafts workshop on the cottage’s porch called “Moms and Memories.” Attendees, who must register in advance by calling 540-830-4624, are invited to bring a photo of their mom to turn into a keepsake, Schmid-Zweigler said.
Additionally, the cottage is holding an “open house” event today and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with gift giveaways, discounts on items in the store and a sale of perennial plants. The Cottage on Louisa joins many retailers and restaurants that are open for Mother’s Day weekend, according to the Broadway Hometown Partnership.
“There are quite a few people who like to come browse. I don’t really care if they buy or not, I just want it to be a place where people can breathe. Just enjoy pretty things and walking around and conversating,” Schmid-Zweigler said.
Schmid-Zweigler, a collector and lifelong “antiquer” herself, grew up in France, because her father worked for the U.S. government there. Schmid-Zweigler said when she was very young, her mother would load all the kids into the family’s Volkswagen bus and take them antiquing, treasure-hunting for interesting or valuable vintage finds.
Schmid-Zweigler's inventory comes from her personal collection, her frequent trips abroad and from local auctions. She said she does extensive research to make sure each item she sells is a good value.
“I buy things that I like that I think will appeal to a variety of people and also things that are inexpensive so I can pass on the prices, that’s for me a big thing,” Schmid-Zweigler said. “I want you to be able to furnish your home with beautiful things, whatever that is to each one of us, because it’s going to be different, but do it at a reasonable cost.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.