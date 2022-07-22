When I was a kid, the first time my family vacationed on an island off the Maine coast, I discovered that to go swimming, I had to jump off the end of a dock into the icy waters of Casco Bay.
I grew up on a bay, so I had no problem with that. I had jumped off of swimming pool diving boards, so no problem there either.
But there was something about jumping off that dock that scared me. What would I encounter in those dark waters? What if I couldn’t stay afloat? What if the cold water gave me cramps?
So many unknowns.
As I grew older, some of the challenges to my courage became more abstract. Public speaking. Confronting a difficult person. Being myself.
While I have, with time, become more comfortable with public speaking, I still have difficulty with confronting difficult people. I do so only when there is no other choice. But often when they defend themselves in any way, I back down.
I lose heart.
The word “courage” comes from the old Norman French for heart: coeur.
“To be courageous,” writes David Whyte, “is not necessarily to go anywhere or do anything except to make conscious those things we already feel deeply and then to live through the unending vulnerabilities of those consequences.”
In other words, it is to be oneself and accept the cost of doing so.
Many of us grow up in families where this is discouraged, if not actively rejected.
My dad had big plans for me, Big Plans. He actively tried to mold me into his goal for me, which was to be the first woman president of the United States.
My mom’s plan was opposite. While she appreciated my introversion, she neglected my intellectual curiosity, and wanted me to be the ideal 1950s housewife.
There was also pressure to be the responsible oldest child, a role I deferred to my next-youngest sister.
I can’t blame my parents, though. As a Myers-Briggs INFJ and an Enneagram 4, I was/am the rarest personality type in the world. How could they have known how to nurture me?
But this is not particular to me. We all experience this to some degree, our parents’ expectations versus discovering who we really are.
“To be courageous is to stay close to the way we are made,” Whyte says.
As a child, in addition to trying to live up to all the expectations, if someone were observant, they would see me taking off on solitary bicycle rides, walking to the beach to gaze at the bay, spending hours at the library, writing plays. I stayed as close as I could to the way I was made.
Becoming an adult, however, brings its own many expectations. Not only from the people we know, but from the world there is a constant stream of messages about what we should want, what we should watch, what we should do, where we should go, how we should act.
And now with the internet: Must-read! Must-watch! Must-have!
I once jotted down a stray thought: “Who were you before the world began censoring you?”
It takes time to realize what we really care about and for our actions to reflect what’s rising to the surface of our awareness. Then all other paths become not an option as our essence, our true self, beckons us forward to the unknown.
As E.E. Cummings, writes, “To be yourself in a world that is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle that any human being can fight.”
It takes courage.
